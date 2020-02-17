Third year of decline for UK bus & coach market

The UK new bus and coach market fell -18.8% in 2019, with annual registrations falling for a third consecutive year to 5,874 units, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The year finished on a positive note, however, as 18.5% growth in Q4 brought an end to 11 straight quarters of decline.

Growth in the fourth quarter was driven by minibus registrations, which were up 49.0% to 1,311 units, while the market for single-deck and double-deck buses was down -13.0% and -27.8% respectively during the period.

In the full year, demand across all body styles declined in double figures, with minibuses falling the most with a -22.7% drop in registrations. Single-deck and double-deck registrations were down -10.7% and -19.5% respectively, as a combination of weak business confidence, declining passenger numbers1 and confusion over clean air zones depressed demand.

SOURCE: SMMT