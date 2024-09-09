The soul of BMW: BMW launches international multi-channel campaign for locally emission-free premium mobility

Global awareness campaign interprets classical brand values through the lens of electric mobility

Bavarian premium carmaker BMW is using an elaborately orchestrated brand campaign to shine the spotlight on its wide range of fully electric vehicles, which now comprises the BMW i4, BMW i5, BMW i7, BMW iX1, BMW iX2, BMW iX3 and BMW iX. The multi-channel campaign is focusing communications on values that have forever been associated with the BMW brand – exceptional dynamics, innovative technologies, unmistakable design and supreme driving comfort.

The global campaign relies primarily on video formats. The centrepiece of the campaign launch was a 30-second TV commercial, which has been spun off across the brand’s social media channels – YouTube and Instagram, in particular – and, with the help of paid media, in the individual markets. The commercial invites the viewer to discover the “soul” and character of BMW along a fast-paced journey through the history of the brand: from victories in motor racing via the brand’s distinctive design language and expertise, and its time-honoured talent for innovation, all the way to the transformation to electric mobility. The joy of driving has been inextricably linked with BMW since the company was formed – and this commercial brings it to life through the brand’s all-electric models.

The use of the hit single “Beautiful Things” by US singer Benson Boone turns up the emotionality of the commercial another notch. The track has exceeded 1.3 billion streams on Spotify alone and has also been a trending sound on social media platform TikTok for several months.

The emotionally charged hero film is accompanied by a series of other assets. For example, five reels have been produced which focus on the brand’s core competencies – Performance, Heritage, Innovation, Motorsport and Community. And additional reels telling inspirational social-media stories on the various fully electric models round off the multi-channel campaign.

“With this emotional campaign we are celebrating the unique soul of our brand, which has defined us since day one and which we have also carried into our fully electric BMW vehicles,” says Bernd Körber, Senior Vice President BMW Brand and Product Management. “After all, our customers represent the true essence of BMW, and they experience pure driving pleasure in all of our models.”

As well as the video content, a selection of just under 40 photo assets showcase the fully electric models to spectacular effect in natural surroundings – at different times of day and in different locations. Atmospheric lighting, which enriches the motifs with warm colours and mildly exaggerated contrasts, brings a very distinct sense of approachability to the images. The exclusive features of the individual models, such as the two-tone paint finish of the BMW i7, are depicted realistically. Alongside numerous individual images emphasising the pure joy of electric driving, a handful of pack shots of the BMW i4, BMW i5, BMW i7, BMW iX1, BMW iX2, BMW iX3 and BMW iX in their various configurations highlight the rich diversity of vehicles offered by BMW across the relevant segments.

https://youtu.be/-8UPg6hyDBg

SOURCE: BMW Group