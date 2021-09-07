The Renault 5 Prototype meets its siblings at the Munich Motor Show

The iconic Renault 5 is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary

The iconic Renault 5 is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The sprightly 50-year-old now has a descendant: the Renault 5 Prototype will give rise to a production model next year.

A brand’s soul is born of its legacy. To pay homage to such heritage and reignite the spirit of times gone by, a brand must stay true to its origins and seek inspiration from within. This is the role that has fallen upon the Renault 5 Prototype. It will showcase how Renault is set to make electric cars widely accessible throughout Europe with a modern take on a popular yet essential car much like its dashing ancestor did back in its heyday.

Renault 5 Prototype is a compact city car full of charm that propels one of Renault’s timeless favourites into the future, with a modern all-electric touch. True to its fun and playful character, the yellow body colour really pops.

Gilles Vidal and his Design team were inspired by emblematic model of Renault’s past that is known around the world with much acclaim: the Renault 5. The general look of the Renault 5 Prototype draws on the original design. Yet the modern approach is visible in the car’s forms, but also in the selected trim and materials that are inspired by the worlds of electronics, furniture, and sport.

The Munich car show will be an ideal opportunity to discover – or rediscover – the Renault 5 Prototype, but also to delight in a journey through time delving into the heritage behind the ‘diamond’ with a showcase of four models that have marked the lifespan of the Renault 5. The exhibit will include an orange TL, a black Le Car Van, a blue electric model, and a champagne-coloured TX.

SOURCE: Renault Group