The Paris Motor Show: Valeo and TotalEnergies strengthen their partnership for the next generation of EVs

At this year’s Paris Motor Show, TotalEnergies and Valeo announced that they are strengthening their partnership to include the development of innovative solutions to optimize EV battery performance while reducing the vehicle’s carbon footprint.

The partnership has two main objectives:

The development of an innovative cooling solution for EV batteries.

Since 2022, TotalEnergies and Valeo have been working on the joint development of an immersive cooling solution (liquid dielectric) that keeps the battery at the optimal temperature, improves its autonomy, reduces its carbon footprint and protects against fire risk. Field trials are underway to confirm the system’s performance in the case of very rapid charging. A single fluid to improve and optimize the next generation of EVs.

The second program in the partnership involves extending the advantages of the new immersive fluids in other parts of the vehicle. The aim, ultimately, is to develop a new thermal management system for EVs that are more energy efficient and have greater autonomy.

This partnership restates both companies’ commitment to offering innovative solutions for EVs that are more sustainable, safer and more environmentally friendly.

“The partnership between TotalEnergies and Valeo will bring innovations to the thermal management of batteries and EVs by using immersive fluids that enable very rapid charging while preserving battery life.These innovations contribute not just in EV performance, but also in carbon footprint reduction, for even cleaner transport,” said Marie-Noëlle Semeria, Chief Technology Officer, TotalEnergies.

“Since the beginning of our partnership in 2022, the collaboration between Valeo and TotalEnergies has led to faster development of innovative, safe and effective solutions for the thermal management of batteries. We have reached the stage to extend our partnership, which no longer concerns the battery alone, but all parts of the powertrain, in order to maximize thermal optimization. This collaboration is central to Valeo’s strategy for innovations that meet the challenges of affordable, reliable, low-carbon EVs,” declared Christophe Delhovren, Chief Technology Officer, Valeo Power Division.