While neutral tones dominate the market, Nissan offers a vibrant, brand-new hue echoing nature

Neutral car colors are massively popular. For decades, paint colors have been trapped in grayscale. About 80% of today’s vehicles are some shade of gray, silver, white or black – up from 60% in 2004. Meanwhile, blue vehicles accounted for just 9% of sales in 2024. In a world where people crave individuality – custom sneakers, personalized playlists and a return of bold colors in pop culture – why are most cars colorless?

