The new name and governance of Stellantis take effect

Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis”) announced today that, following completion of the merger of Peugeot S.A. (“Groupe PSA”) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”) on January 16, 2021, today the combined company was renamed Stellantis, the Board of Directors of Stellantis was appointed, and Stellantis’s Articles of Association became effective.

As previously announced, the Board of Directors of Stellantis is composed of two executive directors, John Elkann (Chairman) and Carlos Tavares (Chief Executive Officer), and the following nine non-executive directors, Robert Peugeot (Vice Chairman), Henri de Castries (Senior Independent Director, acting as the voorzitter under Dutch law), Andrea Agnelli, Fiona Clare Cicconi, Nicolas Dufourcq, Ann Frances Godbehere, Wan Ling Martello, Jacques de Saint-Exupéry, and Kevin Scott.

In addition, the Board of Directors of Stellantis appointed today an Audit Committee, a Remuneration Committee and a Governance and Sustainability Committee with the following compositions. Audit Committee: Ann Godbehere (chairperson), Wan Ling Martello and Henri De Castries. Remuneration Committee: Wan Ling Martello (chairperson), Andrea Agnelli, Henri De Castries, Fiona Cicconi and Robert Peugeot. Governance and Sustainability Committee: Henri De Castries (chairperson), Andrea Agnelli, Fiona Cicconi, Nicolas Dufourcq and Kevin Scott.

