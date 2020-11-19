The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: A new definition of luxury

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class expresses the superlative luxury that is the hallmark of the brand. It is a well-conceived combination of sublime beauty and trailblazing technology. It has an 18 centimetre longer wheelbase than the long Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Plus a number of exclusive features.
The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is a classic three-box saloon with perfect proportions. These are determined by a short front overhang, the longest wheelbase in this model family, a well-balanced rear overhang and large wheels.
Distinguishing features at the front include the distinctive bonnet with a chromed fin and the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille. This is highly recognisable by its vertical, three-dimensional trim strips. The word mark MAYBACH is elegantly integrated into the chrome surround of the grille. The equally distinctive bumper further emphasises the vehicle’s width with the shape of its air inlets, whose black mesh is also optionally available in chrome.
The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class also differs from its brother models when viewed from the side: The rear doors and flowing, more upright C-pillars underline the model’s superlative status. The fixed quarterlight in the C-pillar is framed by a high-quality surround that seamlessly blends into the side trim. Exclusivity is emphasised by the Maybach brand logo on the C-pillar. In some countries the brand logo is illuminated. The side view is characterised by flush-fitted door handles and 19, 20 or 21-inch wheels specially designed and reserved for this model. The optional ambient illumination projects the brand logo next to the opened front doors in LED technology.
The luxury saloon has the progressively designed, two-section rear lights of the new S-Class generation. Additional lights in the precisely laid-out interior, as well as partly animated functions, also make the Mercedes-Maybach unmistakable at night. The model-specific rear bumper and exhaust tailpipes also lend uniqueness to the rear view.
As well as non-metallic, metallic and designo paint finishes, the range of paintwork for the Mercedes-Maybach additionally includes two-tone finishes with a fine, hand-painted dividing line known as the pin-stripe (see “Under the microscope”). This particularly reinforces the extraordinary hand-built impression.
