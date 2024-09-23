The Iveco Bus – Mobility consortium selected by Grand Reims for its electric bus rapid transit project

The Iveco Bus – Mobility consortium has been selected by the urban community of Grand Reims (Champagne region – France) for the study, sizing, supply, and commissioning of its electric transport system, as part of its zero-emission bus rapid transit project

As part of its project to offer a high-level and sustainable service, Grand Reims has chosen the BRT GX 437 ELEC LINIUM model. 20 articulated electric high-level service buses supplied by the manufacturer will be in operation on two bus rapid transit lines as of autumn 2025:

Line 1 connecting the future NEOMA Business School / ESAD campus in the emerging Port Colbert district and the University of Reims Champagne Ardenne – Moulin de la Housse, passing through the Reims central station and the “les Sacres” lane, a major axis in the city center undergoing complete redevelopment.

Line 2 connecting the Reims central station and the town of Cormontreuil, passing through the Châtillons district, which is being redeveloped as part of urban renewal.

“We are delighted with the choice of Grand Reims, which clearly positions Iveco Bus as the reference partner, both for the relevance of our offer in terms of high-service buses, and for our expertise in electromobility. We are convinced that passengers and residents will appreciate the comfort of these vehicles, offering a more respectful and quieter environment.”, said Giorgio Zino, Head of Iveco Bus Europe Commercial Operations.

The twenty spacious and comfortable 18-metre electric BRT buses have a large passenger capacity and can accommodate up to 142 people. The modern interior, with large glass surfaces and translucent knuckle bellows, leaves plenty of room for natural light. Coloured LED ambient lighting allows for a variation of the interior ambience. Information screens and USB ports will be available for passenger use. The vehicles will have a camera rearview system replacing the traditional exterior mirrors.

The range is ensured by high-energy capacity batteries. Thermal comfort is provided by a heat pump with reduced energy consumption, operating on CO2 with no greenhouse gas emissions.

By choosing the GX 437 ELEC LINIUM, Grand Reims is taking a step forward in enriching its transport offer with a clean and sustainable mobility solution.

The arrival of these electric vehicles also calls for an adaptation of the depot and the working methods of the operator of the Reims bus network.

The installation of a suitable charging infrastructure is required and will be deployed by Mobility. This installation will include 32 charging points, matching the Huet depot’s long-term capacity to accommodate electric vehicles. The challenge is to create a charging infrastructure that is easy to use for the operator and capable of supporting network changes over time.

During the works, the Mobility teams will operate in close collaboration with the Grand Reims services, their consulting design offices, and the network operator to guarantee safety on the site and the continuity of the transport service.

In addition to the charging infrastructure, Mobility will also deploy the Cway monitoring and smart charging software, which will enable the network operator to control the equipment and optimise vehicle charging. The daily charging of several dozen electric vehicles requires careful planning to smooth out consumption peaks while ensuring each vehicle is adequately charged. The charging schedule is calculated based on service timetables, vehicle characteristics, weather conditions and electricity tariffs.

The charging infrastructure and the Cway control software deployed by Mobility will enable the operator to manage the load effectively, ensuring the network functions properly and achieves energy savings. This will allow the network to fully exploit its new GX 437 ELEC LINIUM electric vehicles.

SOURCE: Iveco Bus