The ID. family is growing: In Shanghai a new concept car shows the electric full-size SUV of the future

The Volkswagen Brand celebrates the world premiere of the ID. ROOMZZ at Auto Shanghai, one of China’s biggest car shows. The multi-variable all-round model is the next member of the ID. family and gives you a taste of what is to come in the upcoming series version of the zero-emission SUV that will hit the Chinese market first in 2021. Auto Shanghai will have its doors open from April 16th to April 24th 2019.

Just like the compact I.D., the I.D. CROZZ, the I.D. BUZZ, the I.D. VIZZION and the I.D. BUGGY before it, the sixth member of the fully electric family is based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB).

The I.D. ROOMZZ has a number of innovations on board: as its name suggests, the concept car sets trendsetting impulses when it comes to variability of the vehicle interior, boasting completely new seat configurations, high-quality materials and customizable light. What is more, the IQ.DRIVE systems are brought together in the I.D. ROOMZZ:in I.D. Pilot mode, the vehicle can be driven autonomously without an active driver (level 4).

“The I.D. ROOMZZ shows us what we can expect from full-size electric SUVs in the future. The puristic look emphasizes the clear function and the user experience is intuitive and natural,” says Klaus Bischoff, Chief Designer at the Volkswagen brand.

SOURCE: Volkswagen