The first MICHELN Pilot Sport-family tire for electric sports cars

THE FIRST MICHELIN TIRE DESIGNED TO ADDRESS THE SPECIFIC DEMANDS MADE BY ELECTRIC SPORTS CARS
Due to be released for sale from April 1, the MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV delivers:
- Optimal grip on dry and wet roads ([1]) ([2]) – irrespective of the tire’s level of wear ([3]) – taking into account the higher weight and weight-distribution characteristics associated with electric sports cars.
- Outstanding resistance to wear ([4]) in respond to the high torque and acceleration forces that typify this type of car.
- The MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV’s very low rolling resistance extends range by up to 60 kilometres to enable drivers to enjoy the potential of their electric sports car to the full [5].
- Twenty-percent less perceptible road noise thanks to MICHELIN AcousticTM technology which takes the form of a custom-developed polyurethane foam that reduces cabin noise for even greater enjoyment behind the wheel of electric vehicles (1).
[1] Cornering stiffness internal study carried out on machine in October 2020, on dimension 255/45 R19, comparing the 255/45 R19 MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV with the same-sized MICHELIN Pilot Sport 4 SUV.
[2] The MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV is B-rated for Wet Grip by the European labelling scale.
[3] New and Worn (worn means worn on machine (buffed) to the depth of Tread Wear Indicator according to European regulation for Tread wear indicator ECE R30r03f), the 255/45 R19 MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV, is above the European R117 regulation wet grip threshold.
[4] Thanks to MaxTouch Construction that maximizes the tire’s contact with the road and evenly distribute the forces of acceleration, braking and cornering – delivering longer tread life without sacrificing performance
[5] Rolling Resistance internal study carried out in October 2020, comparing a 255/45 R19 MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV (6.7kg/t) with the same-sized MICHELIN Pilot Sport 4 SUV (8.8kg/t). In the case of an electric vehicle weighing 2,151kg with a range of 540km, the difference (2.1kg/t) equates to more than 60km of additional range, or more than 10 percent of the original range.
THE MICHELIN PILOT SPORT EV IS THE RESULT OF THE UNIQUE EXPERIENCE MICHELIN HAS ACQUIRED IN FORMULA E
A founding partner of Formula E, Michelin proposed a specific solution for the championship’s all-electric single-seaters that is similar in its concept to a road tire. The Michelin Formula E tire is effectively capable of racing whatever the weather conditions, while its size – 18 inches – is consistent with current road-car norms.
The MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV benefits directly from the progress Michelin has achieved over six seasons in Formula E and incorporates ElectricGrip CompoundTM technology which features a hard compound for the centre of the tread to provide the grip required to cope with the high torque characteristics of electric sports cars. Meanwhile, the sidewalls of the latest addition to the MICHELIN Pilot Sport family carry over the same pattern and velvet-finish markings of Michelin’s Formula E tire.
AN ECO-RESPONSIBLE, CO2-NEUTRAL TIRE AT THE POINT OF SALE (2)
In order to achieve carbon neutrality throughout the life of its tire and address the demands of electric sports car owners, Michelin has pledged to neutralise the CO2 emissions associated with the tire’s production and transport to its point of sale. This process includes the financing of projects aimed at offsetting and absorbing the residual CO2 emissions associated with tire production through the Livelihoods carbon fund until the day comes when it will be possible to eliminate them entirely.
Michelin is currently the only manufacturer that is active in the original-equipment and replacement electric sports car tire market. The MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV will be rolled out in the course of 2021 in a choice of 16 sizes (original equipment: 11 sizes / replacement market: 5 sizes) for 18- to 22-inch rims.
Twenty-inch MICHELIN Pilot Sport EVs have been type-approved for the new Tesla Model Y which is already marketed in China. These T0- and T1-rated tires were developed in close collaboration with Tesla. The MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV is a global tire and will be available on vehicles released in Europe and North America from the third quarter 2021.
By 2024, Michelin plans to increase its sales in this high-growth market by a factor of eight.
SOURCE: Michelin