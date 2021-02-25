The first MICHELN Pilot Sport-family tire for electric sports cars

[1] Cornering stiffness internal study carried out on machine in October 2020, on dimension 255/45 R19, comparing the 255/45 R19 MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV with the same-sized MICHELIN Pilot Sport 4 SUV.

[2] The MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV is B-rated for Wet Grip by the European labelling scale.

[3] New and Worn (worn means worn on machine (buffed) to the depth of Tread Wear Indicator according to European regulation for Tread wear indicator ECE R30r03f), the 255/45 R19 MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV, is above the European R117 regulation wet grip threshold.

[4] Thanks to MaxTouch Construction that maximizes the tire’s contact with the road and evenly distribute the forces of acceleration, braking and cornering – delivering longer tread life without sacrificing performance

[5] Rolling Resistance internal study carried out in October 2020, comparing a 255/45 R19 MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV (6.7kg/t) with the same-sized MICHELIN Pilot Sport 4 SUV (8.8kg/t). In the case of an electric vehicle weighing 2,151kg with a range of 540km, the difference (2.1kg/t) equates to more than 60km of additional range, or more than 10 percent of the original range.