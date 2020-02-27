The BMW iNEXT in the hottest phase of its series development

On its way to series maturity, the BMW iNEXT is completing a further chapter of its overall vehicle testing under particularly demanding conditions. Intensive test runs in the freezing cold at the polar circle are now being followed by a contrasting program in the Kalahari in Southern Africa, where in addition to extreme heat and solar radiation, permanent dust formation and off-road terrain with its sand, pebble and gravel tracks pose exceptional challenges for the BMW Group’s technology flagship. In this literally hot phase of the series development process, not only do the drive and suspension components of the BMW iNEXT, a car designed for all-electric mobility, provide proof of their functional safety, durability and reliability, but also the car’s bodywork, interior, driver assistance systems and digitalisation technology.

The so-called hot climate tests are an integral part of a both extensive and varied development and test program within the framework of the series maturity process, which entails BMW iNEXT prototypes being subjected virtually in time lapse to the stress of an entire vehicle service life. Like every new BMW model, the vehicle’s way to serial maturity leads to the BMW Group proving ground at Miramas in Southern France, the Nürburgring Nordschleife and other racetracks and to the Winter Center in Arjeplog, Sweden, as well as to desert regions with an extremely high level of heat and dryness.

Ice track, racetrack, desert passage: A variety of tests ensures long-term driving pleasure.

With high-speed operation, in stop & go traffic, extreme temperatures below and above zero, testing on ice and snow as well as desert sand and gravel, the pre-series vehicles master in a concentrated form all of the challenges an automobile may face in everyday traffic over a period of many years. In the process, experienced designers and efficient onboard measuring technology record the vehicle’s reactions to various weather and road surface conditions as well as other influences. This ensures that the characteristic BMW driving pleasure experienced in future production models is not impaired in any way by exceptional circumstances. Production of the series version of the BMW iNEXT will commence at the BMW Dingolfing plant in 2021. Designed as a modern Sports Activity Vehicle, the new model combines the latest innovations defined by the BMW Group in its corporate NUMBER ONE > NEXT strategy for the future fields D-ACES (Design, Autonomous, Connected, Electrified und Services). Featuring fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, the BMW iNEXT sets new benchmarks in sportiness, efficiency and range in a battery-powered automobile. The car’s suspension control and driver assistance systems pave the way for a further step towards autonomous driving. And current innovations in the field of operation and digitalisation also underscore the future-oriented character of the BMW iNEXT.

SOURCE: BMW Group