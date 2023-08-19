The all-new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé: SO AMG, made in Affalterbach

Second generation of the AMG sports car with a new dimension concept

The second-generation Mercedes‑AMG GT Coupé is the new top model offered by Mercedes‑AMG. It combines highly dynamic driving characteristics with increased suitability for everyday use. High-tech components such as the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with active roll stabilisation, rear-axle steering as standard and active aerodynamics sharpen the driving profile. The sporty coupé also brings its power to the road with the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive for the first time. In combination with the AMG 4.0 litre V8 biturbo engine, it results in a driving experience at the highest level. The exclusive AMG sports car architecture with the elaborate composite aluminium body structure enables its configuration as a 2+2‑seater. For a sports car in this class, this means passengers have a very good sense of space and plenty of room for their luggage. The new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé, as the fifth independent series after the SLS, the first generation of the two‑door GT, the GT 4‑door Coupé and the SL, once again demonstrates the high level of technological competence of the Affalterbach development team.

“The new AMG GT Coupé combines highly dynamic driving characteristics and distinctive sportiness with a high level of everyday comfort. Our new GT is clearly the top-of-the-line product in our diversified portfolio and is therefore not only AMG’s youngest brand shaper, but also a clear commitment to the sports car made in Affalterbach. With the new dimension concept and optional 2+2 seats, we are directly responding to the wishes of our customers.”

Michael Schiebe, Chairman of the Management Board of Mercedes‑AMG GmbH and Head of Business Units Mercedes‑Benz G‑Class & Mercedes‑Maybach

The market launch will take place as the AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Coupé (combined fuel consumption WLTP 14.1 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions WLTP 319 g/km)[1] with an output of 430 kW (585 hp) and as the AMG GT 55 4MATIC+ Coupé (combined fuel consumption WLTP 14.1 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions combined WLTP 319 g/km)[1] with an output of 350 kW (476 hp).

Exterior design: the evolution of a modern, iconic sports car design

The expanded dimensional concept with optional 2+2 seats offered the designers completely new design options for the exterior. The long wheelbase, short overhangs and steeply raked windscreen make the new AMG GT Coupé appear compact and powerful. The balanced proportions with an exciting greenhouse, voluminous wheel arches and the expressive front view signal the appearance of a powerful sports car that is also suitable for everyday use. The side view is characterised by smoothly modelled surfaces without beads or edges, right down to the recessed door handles. The expressively modelled rear shoulder area gives the vehicle additional sports car appeal. The light-alloy wheels, which are almost flush with the body, emphasise power and dynamics. The active rear spoiler is seamlessly integrated into the large tailgate.

The deep and wide AMG-specific radiator grille creates a dominant presence. The distinctive headlights with standard DIGITAL LIGHT underline its unmistakable character. The daytime running lights with the characteristic three “light dots” light signet add further recognition value. The precise graphics in the darkened interior of the headlights with brushed surfaces underline the performance design. The lower air intake gives the front additional optical width. The sporty front is rounded off with the powerful power domes on the bonnet.

The compact greenhouse with a fastback silhouette and a large tailgate allows the design of a low and rounded rear with an active, deployable spoiler. The precise detailed design of the fender trim sets an accentuated contrast to the clean and full surfaces. The strongly pronounced shoulder gives the vehicle a perfect balance of elegance and sportiness. The flat, horizontally connected LED taillights with clear and precise graphics are precisely embedded in the rear design. The dark LED rear lights form a perfect symbiosis with the front headlights thanks to the three-dimensional “light dots” light signet. They feature the running light indicator function and “Coming Home/Leaving Home” animation as standard. The expressive rear diffuser with formally integrated twin tailpipe trim rounds off the dynamic design at the rear.

Interior design: “hyper analogue” combination of analogue geometry and the digital world

The interior design of the new AMG GT Coupé uses AMG’s high-performance sports car genes, which have been skillfully translated into a digital world and consistently further developed. Materials, workmanship and “attention to detail” underscore the vehicle’s claim to luxury in the interior. The cockpit design, right down to the central display in the centre console, is focused on the driver and impresses with a harmonious overall look. The fully digital instrument cluster is integrated into a three-dimensional visor.

High everyday utility and lots of space in the interior thanks to the new dimension concept

The dimension concept with optional 2+2 seats offers plenty of space in the interior. The rear seats increase functionality for everyday use and are suitable for people up to 1.5 metres tall. The large EASY PACK tailgate including the HANDSFREE ACCESS function makes loading and unloading easier. If necessary, the luggage compartment can be expanded using the split folding rear seat backrests.

Centre console with touchscreen in portrait format

The centre console flows into the lower section of the instrument panel. The functional and optical centre is the 11.9‑inch multimedia touchscreen. The portrait format offers clear advantages, especially for navigation, as well as more ergonomic freedom. Brilliant views on the LCD screens make it easier to control the vehicle and comfort functions. The driver and central display are coordinated holistically. The appearance of the instrument cluster can be personalised with individually selectable main views. The MBUX (Mercedes‑Benz User Experience) infotainment system is intuitive to use and capable of learning. It offers extensive AMG-specific content in five display styles. Exclusive menu items such as “AMG Performance” or “AMG TRACK PACE” underline the sporty character.

In the AMG Performance menu, the driver can call up a wide range of data with a tap of the finger on various icons: from output, torque or lateral acceleration to the power distribution of the all-wheel drive or the current vehicle condition with tyre pressure and fluid temperatures. The wheel angles on the front and rear axles or the oil pressure in the active roll stabilisation system can also be displayed.

Using the capacitive display button on the control bar below the central display, the driver selects various functions such as media volume, assistance systems, vehicle functions or the appropriate driving mode from “Comfort” to “RACE”.

The optional head-up display shows relevant information and actions in three dimensions in the real driving situation and environment. Here you can also choose between several style variants. Depending on the equipment or personal taste, the ambient light frames the exclusive interior in 64 different colours. The “subtle” display style is linked to the ambient light. There are a total of seven background colours to choose from, each of which is assigned to one of the 64 colours. These include two exclusive AMG background colours.

Sports seats with integrated headrests

One of the many highlights in the interior is the sculptural seat design of the standard, electrically adjustable AMG sports seats with integrated headrests. Perfect ergonomics and progressive seam and stitching patterns complete the symbiosis of high-tech, performance and luxury. The large selection of different covers also reflects the range from comfortable to performance-oriented equipment. One‑tone and two‑tone Nappa leather are also among the options, as is particularly fine MANUFAKTUR Nappa leather upholstery with diamond quilting or the sporty combination of Nappa leather with MICROCUT microfibre and contrasting topstitching in yellow or red, alongside three massage programmes for excellent long-distance comfort. The ENERGIZING Package Plus combines, among other things, seat functions such as massage and different lighting moods to create stimulating or relaxing interior environments.

Even the standard sports seats offer not only exceptional comfort but also a high level of lateral support. The optional AMG performance seats are even sportier, also with integrated headrests and ventilation openings in the seat backrests. The side bolsters of the optional multi-contour seats are automatically narrowed in the Sport, Sport+ and RACE driving programs to ensure optimal lateral support at all times.

AMG performance steering wheel in double-spoke design

The three rounded double spokes of the standard AMG performance steering wheel combine stability with lightness. The steering wheel rim, flattened at the bottom and covered in Nappa leather or Nappa leather/MICROCUT microfibre, can be heated as standard. A sensor mat is also included to detect “hands-on”. If the driver does not keep their hands on the steering wheel for a certain period, a warning cascade is started which, if the driver continues to be inactive, finally activates the emergency stop assistant.

The two standard AMG steering wheel buttons impress with their intuitive operation, brilliant, coloured LCD displays and modern icons. This allows important driving functions and driving programmes to be controlled. The selected setting is shown on the display, which is directly integrated in the respective button. The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission can also be shifted manually quickly and precisely using the aluminium shift paddles arranged on the left and right behind the steering wheel rim.

Body shell: Lightweight composite aluminium structure

The intelligent material mix of aluminium, steel, magnesium, and fibre composite materials enables the highest possible rigidity at a low weight. Optimised material cross-sections and sophisticated component shapes create space for the required comfort and safety equipment, the sophisticated technology and the large trunk volume. Other targeted measures include the aluminium shear plate on the underbody and functionally integrated struts on the front and rear end. The magnesium instrument panel and the lock bridge made of a fibre composite material featuring a mixture of glass fibres and carbon also demonstrates the engineers’ quest for the best possible material mix.

Active aerodynamics for good balance and high efficiency

A key development focus of the new AMG GT Coupé was high aero efficiency, specifically: a perfectly balanced relationship between low air resistance and reduced lift. Here, the sporty coupé benefits from the extensive active aerodynamic elements at the front and rear. All flow-optimising elements are seamlessly integrated into the exterior design. The aerodynamics of the AMG GT Coupé meet the complex requirements of driving stability, air resistance, cooling and wind noise. The aero balance makes it possible to defuse critical driving situations, such as sudden evasive manoeuvres at high speed.

A technical highlight in the aero development is the two-part, active air control system AIRPANEL. The first part operates with vertical slats that are hidden behind the lower air intake in the front apron. The second part is located behind the upper air intake and has horizontal louvres. Normally all slats are closed. This position reduces air resistance and makes it possible to direct the air towards the underbody, further reducing the front lift. Only when certain temperatures have been reached on pre-defined components and the need for cooling air is particularly high do the fins open (the second system only from 180 km/h) and allow maximum cooling air to flow to the heat exchangers.

Another active component is the retractable rear spoiler that is seamlessly integrated into the trunk lid. It changes its position depending on the driving situation. The control software takes numerous parameters into account, including the driving speed, longitudinal and lateral acceleration, and the steering speed. Above 80 km/h, the spoiler assumes five different angular positions to either optimise driving stability or reduce air resistance.

The active aerodynamic element, which is hidden in the underbody in front of the engine, also contributes to the improved handling. This carbon profile, which weighs around two kilograms, is an exclusive AMG development and protected by patents. It reacts to the position of the AMG drive programmes and automatically lowers by around 40 millimetres at a speed of 80 km/h. This creates a Venturi effect, which sucks the car onto the road and reduces lift on the front axle. The driver feels this positively in the steering as the AMG GT Coupé can be steered more precisely in bends with even more directional stability.

An aerodynamic package is also available as an option. This includes additional flics on the outer air intakes and on the wheel arches. At the rear, the airflow is optimised by side flics on the rear apron, a larger diffuser attachment and a fixed rear wing. All in all, the aerodynamics package reduces lift on the front axle and increases downforce on the rear axle.

AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine with two twin-scroll turbochargers

At market launch, the new AMG GT Coupé will be launched with two performance levels of the AMG 4.0‑litre V8 biturbo engine. The engines are assembled entirely by hand at the company’s site in Affalterbach according to the “One Man, One Engine” principle. In the top model GT 63 4MATIC+ (combined fuel consumption 14.1 l/100 km, combined CO₂ emissions 319 g/km)[2], the engine delivers 430 kW (585 hp) and provides a maximum torque of 800 Nm over a wide engine speed range from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm. Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h takes just 3.2 seconds, and the top speed is 315 km/h. In the GT 55 4MATIC+ (combined fuel consumption 14.1 l/100 km, combined CO₂ emissions 319 g/km), the V8 unit develops an output of 350 kW (476 hp) and a maximum torque of 700 Nm. The sprint from zero to 100 km/h takes 3.9 seconds, and the top speed is 295 km/h.

For use in the AMG GT Coupé, the engine received a new oil pan, repositioned intercooler, and active crankcase ventilation. The inlet and outlet ports have been optimised for more effective gas exchange and the exhaust gas routing for the catalytic converter box and Otto particle filter has been enlarged. The developers achieved the additional output of the AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Coupé primarily through higher boost pressure and greater air throughput as well as modified engine software. All in all, the eight-cylinder impresses with its extraordinary power development with powerful boost in all engine speed ranges, combined with the highest possible efficiency for low consumption and emission values.

Manufacturing digital and smart: “One Man, One Engine”

The engine is assembled entirely by hand. In the AMG engine factory at the Affalterbach site, the “One Man, One Engine” principle is linked to Industry 4.0 production methods. This is designed according to modern knowledge of ergonomics, the flow of goods, quality assurance, sustainability, and efficiency. Smart production is characterised by maximum flexibility, is transparent and highly efficient. In doing so, it secures and increases the quality of the engines and the production processes with digital technologies.

Wet starting clutch for the transmission

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission combines an emotional shift experience with extremely short shift times and is specially tailored to the requirements of the new AMG GT Coupé. A wet starting clutch replaces the torque converter. It reduces the weight and, thanks to its lower mass inertia, optimises the response to commands from the accelerator pedal, especially when sprinting and changing loads.

More traction and driving stability: fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive

The two V8 models are equipped as standard with the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all‑wheel drive. The intelligent system combines the advantages of different drive concepts: The fully variable torque distribution on the front and rear axle not only ensures optimum traction at the physical limit. The driver can also rely on a high level of driving stability and driving safety under all conditions: on dry roads as well as on wet or snowy roads. The transition from rear to all-wheel drive and vice versa takes place continuously, based on a sophisticated matrix that integrates the intelligent control into the overall vehicle system architecture.

An electromechanically controlled clutch variably connects the constantly driven rear axle with the front axle. The best possible torque distribution is continuously calculated depending on the driving situation and the driver’s wishes. The new coupé can be driven in a continuously variable manner from traction-oriented all-wheel drive with 50:50 power distribution to the front and rear axles to pure rear-wheel drive. In addition to traction and lateral dynamics, the all-wheel drive also improves longitudinal dynamics for even more powerful acceleration.

Multi-link front and rear axles and aluminium links all around

The new AMG GT Coupé offers a multi-link front axle with five links arranged entirely within the wheel rim. The wheel control and wheel suspension elements, which are independent of one another, enable high lateral acceleration with minimal drive influences on the steering system. A five-link space construction also guides the wheels on the rear axle.

To reduce the unsprung masses, all suspension links, steering knuckles and wheel carriers on the front and rear axles of the new AMG GT Coupé are made of forged aluminium. The multi-link concept guides each wheel with minimal elastic movements. The high camber and toe rigidity not only enables high cornering speeds, but also gives the driver optimal contact with the road in the high cornering limit area. This is reflected in excellent lateral dynamics and driving stability at high speeds, as well as in the good-natured response to external influences such as crosswinds, bumps in the road or jumps in the coefficient of friction. A particularly direct connection of the shock absorber to the rear wheel carrier reduces vibrations and undesirable wheel load fluctuations. The wheel control and wheel suspension elements, which are independent of each other, enable high lateral acceleration with minimal drive influences on the steering system – also a comfort feature.

AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with active roll stabilisation

Added to this is the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with roll stabilisation. Active hydraulic elements replace the conventional mechanical torsion bar anti-roll bars and compensate for rolling movements in the new AMG GT Coupé in fractions of a second. The adaptive shock absorbers also have two hydraulic connections. One is on the compression side of the damper and the other is on the tension side. The damper chambers on all four wheels and the lines are connected directly via the control valves of the adaptive dampers.

The intelligent hydraulic interconnection of the four spring struts and the pressure regulation of the pump and switching valves allow a very wide roll spring rate with reduced rolling movements at the same time. Figuratively speaking: every torsion bar from zero to stiff can be displayed automatically. In everyday life, this increases comfort because even unevenness that occurs on one side is individually compensated. When cornering dynamically, the hydraulics also actively reduce fall loss. Thanks to the resulting high camber rigidity, the coupé steers very precisely.

When driving straight ahead, the system is opened completely depending on the driving programme and driving situation. The system compensates for individual obstacles that would otherwise lead to rolling movements. Drivers and passengers experience a significantly more comfortable driving experience. The reduced body roll when cornering contributes equally to comfort and driving dynamics. The characteristics of the driving behaviour in the individual driving programmes can be spread more between comfort and sport.

The basic principle of the chassis is that the compression and tension sides of the vehicle’s individual dampers are interconnected. The compression stage of the front left damper is connected to the rebound stage of the front right damper via a hydraulic line. There is also a connection to the pressure side of the rear left damper and the rebound stage of the rear right damper via a line across the vehicle. Analogously, the other sides of the damper chambers are connected to one another via a second circuit. The simplified course of the hydraulic lines results in the shape of an “H”.

In addition to the interconnection of the dampers, other components that are important for the function are used in the system. The tension and pressure sides of the dampers are directly connected to each other via an electrically controllable 2/2‑way valve, known as the comfort valve. A pressure accumulator is also attached to each of the damper pressure sides. Both circuits are also connected to a central pump. It ensures that the hydraulic system pressure can be adjusted in both circuits. The connection between the pump and the circuits is made via 2/2‑way valves. Pressure sensors are integrated behind the valves to monitor the system pressure in the respective lines. The system pressure can be freely selected and thus also the size of the generated anti-roll control. The following applies: the higher the system pressure, the greater the expected roll stiffness.

The system works very efficiently because it uses the vehicle’s existing kinetic energy to positively influence roll behaviour. The hydraulics of the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension also feed the optional lift system for the front axle. If necessary, the front end can be raised by 30 millimetres, making it easier, for example, to drive into underground car parks or over speed bumps. The lift system is operated via the multimedia central display or via the AMG steering wheel buttons. The corresponding menu opens after you press the vehicle symbol on the control bar. Among other things, positions can be saved using GPS technology so that the front end of the vehicle is automatically raised when the corresponding points are passed again.

Rear axle locking differential for optimised driving stability

The new AMG GT Coupé has an electronically controlled rear axle locking differential as standard, which ensures excellent traction and maximum driving safety in all driving conditions. Not only is the traction of the drive wheels on the rear axle further improved, the cornering speeds in the limit area also increase. In addition, driving stability is optimised when changing lanes at high speed. The system works with a variable locking effect in traction and overrun mode and is perfectly matched to the different driving conditions and road surface friction values.

Active rear-axle steering combines agility and stability

The new AMG GT Coupé is also equipped with active rear-axle steering (HAL) as standard. Depending on the speed, the rear wheels steer in either the opposite direction (up to 100 km/h) or in the same direction (faster than 100 km/h) as the front wheels. The system thus enables agile and stable driving behaviour in equal measure – characteristics that conflict with one another without rear-axle steering. Further advantages are the easier vehicle controllability in the limit area as well as less steering effort because the translation of the front wheel steering is more direct.

High-performance composite brake system with lightweight brake discs

The AMG high-performance compound brake system guarantees excellent deceleration values and precise metering. It impresses with short braking distances, sensitive response behaviour and high stability – even under extreme loads. The composite brake discs are particularly light: Driving dynamics and steering behaviour benefit from the reduced unsprung masses. Brake disc (made of cast steel) and brake pot (made of aluminium) are now connected with special pins and no longer with screws as before. This construction saves space, which is used for even better brake cooling. The directional perforation is also new: In addition to the weight savings and better heat dissipation, this solution scores with a faster response in the wet and better cleaning of the pads after braking.

Six drive programmes and AMG DYNAMICS: from comfortable to dynamic

The six AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programmes “Slippery”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport +”, “Individual” and “RACE” enable a wide range of vehicle characteristics from comfortable to dynamic. Each programme offers an individual driving experience, precisely tailored to different driving conditions. As a feature within the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programmes, the AMG GT models also have AMG DYNAMICS. This integrated driving dynamics control expands the stabilising functions of ESP® with agile interventions in the all-wheel drive control, the steering characteristic and in additional ESP® functions. When cornering dynamically, for example, a brief application of the brakes on the rear wheel on the inside of the corner causes a defined yawing moment around the vertical axis for spontaneous and precise steering. The spectrum ranges from extremely stable to highly dynamic.

AMG TRACK PACE: data logger for use on the racetrack

AMG TRACK PACE is on board as standard. The software is part of the MBUX infotainment system and records more than 80 pieces of vehicle-specific data (e.g., speed, acceleration, steering angle, brake pedal actuation) ten times per second while driving over a defined route. 40 parameters can be displayed live in the “Telemetry” screen, up to four of them at the same time.

In addition, lap and sector times are displayed on the multimedia display, head-up display and in the instrument cluster, as well as additional training and analysis tools. The navigation in the head-up display shows cornering angles and braking points, helping you to find the best line. The MBUX augmented reality function also enables the line from a saved recording to be shown on the multimedia display. In this way, the driver can improve his driving style like with a virtual instructor. Acceleration and deceleration values can also be measured and saved.

Equipment programme: great variety for an individual appearance

The equipment details and numerous options offer a wide range of customisation for the most diverse customer requests – from sporty and dynamic to luxuriously elegant. This includes eleven paint colours and eight new wheel designs. There are five exterior design packages to choose from to sharpen the look further in the direction of elegance or dynamism. The AMG GT 55 4MATIC+ and AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ roll on 20‑inch AMG multi‑spoke light‑alloy wheels as standard. Alternatives in 21‑inch format are also available.

Driving assistance systems: intelligent helpers in the background

With the help of numerous sensors, cameras and radar, driver assistance systems monitor the traffic and the surroundings of the new coupé. If necessary, the intelligent helpers can intervene at lightning speed. Drivers are supported by numerous new or expanded systems – in everyday situations, for example by distance control, steering and lane changes. In the event of danger, the systems help to react appropriately to an imminent collision. The functioning of the systems is visualised by a new display concept in the instrument cluster.

The assistance display in the instrument cluster clearly and transparently shows how the driver assistance systems work in a full-screen view. The driver recognises the car, lanes, lane markings and other road users such as cars, trucks, and two-wheelers in a spatially abstract manner. The system status and functionality of the assistants are visualised based on this representation of the environment. The new animated assistance display is based on a 3D scene generated in real time. This high-quality and dynamic representation makes the functionality of the driver assistance systems transparent in an augmented reality driving experience.

Numerous connectivity services available

The MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system makes it possible to use many digital services from Mercedes me connect. The advantages are the smartphone integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the hands-free system via Bluetooth connection and digital radio (DAB and DAB+). In connection with MBUX, customers have access to connectivity services such as live traffic information. With Mercedes me connect, the new AMG GT Coupé becomes more intelligent overall: additional functions can be used before and after the journey or while on the move. All you need to do is link the coupé to a Mercedes me account in the Mercedes me portal and accept the terms of use. Thanks to navigation with live traffic information and Car‑to‑X communication, customers drive with real-time traffic data. You can avoid traffic jams efficiently and save valuable time. Networked vehicles use car‑to‑x communication to exchange information about traffic events.

[1] The specified values are the determined WLTP CO 2 values in accordance with Art. 2 No. 3 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption values were calculated based on these values.

Technical data

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Coupé

Engine Number of cylinders/arrangement 8/V Displacement cc 3982 Rated output kW/hp 430/585 at engine speed rpm 5500-6500 Rated torque Nm 800 at engine speed rpm 2500-5000 Compression ratio 8.6 Mixture formation Microprocessor-controlled petrol injection, twin turbocharging Power transmission Drive system layout Fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G (automatic transmission with wet multi-disc start-off clutch) Gear ratios 1st/2nd/3rd/4th/5th/6th/7th/8th/9th gear 5.35/3.24/2.25/1.64/1.21/1.00/0.87/0.72/0.60 Reverse 4.80 Suspension Front axle AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with semi-active anti-roll stabilisation, aluminium double wishbones, anti-dive control, coil springs and adaptive adjustable damping Rear axle AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with semi-active anti-roll stabilisation, aluminium double wishbones, anti-dive control, coil springs and adaptive adjustable damping Brake system Dual-circuit hydraulic brake system; front: 390 mm composite brake discs, internally ventilated and perforated, 6-piston aluminium fixed calliper; rear: 360 mm composite brake discs, internally ventilated and perforated, 1-piston aluminium floating calliper; electric parking brake, ABS, Brake Assist, 3-stage ESP® Steering Electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering with rack and pinion, variable steering ratio (14.4:1 at dead centre) and variable power assistance. Rear-axle steering with up to 2.5° wheel angle Wheels front: 10.5Jx 20 ET42; rear: 11Jx 20 ET33 Tyres front: 295/35 ZR 20; rear: 305/35 ZR 20 Dimensions and weights Wheelbase mm 2,700 Front/rear track mm 1,683/1,686 Length/height/width mm 4,728/1,354/1,984 Turning circle m 12.5 Boot capacity l 321-675 Kerb weight acc. to EC kg 1,970 Payload kg 190-350 Tank capacity/of which reserve l 70/10 Performance, consumption, emissions Acceleration 0-100 km/h sec. 3.2 Maximum speed km/h 315 Combined fuel consumption, WLTP[1] l/100 km 14,1 Combined CO₂ emissions, WLTP[1] g/km 319

Technical data

Mercedes-AMG GT 55 4MATIC+ Coupé

Engine Number of cylinders/arrangement 8/V Displacement cc 3982 Rated output kW/hp 350/476 at engine speed rpm 5500-6500 Rated torque Nm 700 at engine speed rpm 2250-4500 Compression ratio 8.6 Mixture formation Microprocessor-controlled petrol injection, twin turbocharging Power transmission Drive system layout Fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G (automatic transmission with wet multi-disc start-off clutch) Gear ratios 1st/2nd/3rd/4th/5th/6th/7th/8th/9th gear 5.35/3.24/2.25/1.64/1.21/1.00/0.87/0.72/0.60 Reverse 4.80 Suspension Front axle AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with aluminium double wishbones, anti-squat and anti-dive control, lightweight coil springs, stabiliser and adaptive adjustable damping Rear axle AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with aluminium double wishbones, anti-squat and anti-dive control, lightweight coil springs, stabiliser and adaptive adjustable damping Brake system Dual-circuit hydraulic brake system; front: 390 mm composite brake discs, internally ventilated and perforated, 6-piston aluminium fixed calliper; rear: 360 mm composite brake discs, internally ventilated and perforated, 1-piston aluminium floating calliper; electric parking brake, ABS, Brake Assist, 3-stage ESP® Steering Electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering with toothed rack, variable steering ratio (14.4:1 at dead centre) and variable power assistance. Rear-axle steering with up to 2.5° wheel angle Wheels front: 10.5Jx 20 ET42; rear: 11Jx 20 ET33 Tyres front: 295/35 ZR 20; rear: 305/35 ZR 20 Dimensions and weights Wheelbase mm 2,700 Front/rear track mm 1,683/1,686 Length/height/width mm 4,728/1,354/1,984 Turning circle m 12.5 Boot capacity l 321-675 Kerb weight acc. to EC kg 1,970 Payload kg 190-350 Tank capacity/of which reserve l 70/10 Performance, consumption, emissions Acceleration 0-100 km/h sec. 3.9 Maximum speed km/h 295 Combined fuel consumption, WLTP[1] l/100 km 14,1 Combined CO₂ emissions, WLTP[1] g/km 319

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz