The all-new Hyundai i20: emotional design meets advanced technology

Hyundai Motor’s all-new i20 features a revolutionary and ambitious design that follows the company’s new Sensuous Sportiness design language.

With best-in-class connectivity features and the most comprehensive safety package in its class, it sets new standards for a B-segment car.

The all-new i20 is the third-generation of Hyundai’s successful model, which first launched in 2008. One of Hyundai’s most successful models, the i20 stands for quality, reliability, and practicality. In addition to these core pillars, the all-new i20 introduces a completely new, dynamic style. The all-new i20 will be produced in Europe at Hyundai’s production plant in İzmit,Turkey, and will be unveiled at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show.

As well as a completely new exterior design, the all-new i20 has received a range of technological enhancements. There are two new 10.25” screens, consisting of a digital cluster and a navigation touchscreen, which are visually combined in the dashboard. Meanwhile, its segment-leading Hyundai SmartSense safety package includes alongside several new features a new generation Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) that now offers pedestrian and cyclist detection for even more assurance on the road.

“Thanks to great quality, reliability and practicality, the i20 has continuously been one of the top sales drivers for Hyundai in Europe. The all-new i20 illustrates our ambition by delivering eye-catching design and comprehensive connectivity and safety to the B-segment.” Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing & Product at Hyundai Motor Europe

SOURCE: Hyundai