The all-new BMW X2 and the first-ever BMW iX2

The BMW X2 is the car that first introduced the vehicle concept of a Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) for the premium compact segment. And now the even more distinctive, even sportier and even more forward-looking second generation is taking to the stage. Significantly larger dimensions and a pronounced coupé silhouette clearly showcase in its exterior design the development leap taken by the new BMW X2. The progressive character of the new model is also evident in the fully electric BMW iX2 variant, as well as in a large spread of systems enabling automated driving and parking, and in the innovative digital services laid on by the new BMW iDrive with QuickSelect and BMW Operating System 9.

The worldwide market launch will get underway in March 2024 with the all-electric BMW iX2 xDrive30 (electric power consumption combined in the WLTP cycle: 17.7 – 16.3 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions: 0 g/km; figures in NEDC cycle: – ), BMW X2 M35i xDrive performance model (fuel consumption combined: 8.0 – 7.7 l/ 100 km [35.3 – 36.7 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 181 – 174 g/km in the WLTP cycle; figures in NEDC cycle: – ), one other petrol option and one diesel model. In summer 2024 a second fully electric variant and another diesel-engined example will be added to the line-up.

The new BMW X2 and new BMW iX2 will be produced flexibly on a single assembly line at BMW Group Plant Regensburg. The high-voltage batteries for the fully electric model variant are also made at the Regensburg site. The new BMW iX2 sees the BMW Group further accelerating the ramp-up of electric mobility. Added to which, the progressive premium character profile of the compact SAC is underscored by further advances in sustainability encompassing the complete vehicle lifecycle – from resource-preserving production through the use phase to subsequent recycling.

Exterior design: authentic Sports Activity Coupé with dynamic lines and a confident presence.

The new BMW X2 has a distinctive, visually expressive design showing clear differentiation from the brand’s compact Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV), the BMW X1. As such, it is instantly identifiable as a pure-bred Sports Activity Coupé (SAC). Also characteristic of the new model are its dynamically stretched lines and a generous surface treatment. The new BMW X2 has grown by 194 millimetres in length over its predecessor to 4,554 millimetres, by 21 millimetres in width to 1,845 millimetres and by 64 millimetres in height to 1,590 millimetres. Plus, its increased wheelbase and wider tracks benefit space in both the five seats and the boot. The new X2 has a maximum load capacity of 560 – 1,470 litres, depending on the model variant. The BMW iX2 offers between 525 and 1,400 litres.

The model-specific, upright front end of the new BMW X2 exudes confidence and presence. Its defining elements are striking LED headlights and an almost hexagonal BMW kidney grille, which – in a first for the premium compact segment – can be specified as an option with BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting. Also on the options list are Adaptive LED Headlights with non-dazzling matrix high beam.

The roofline, which flows along an unbroken path into the rear end, creates a slim, coupé-shaped silhouette and proportions in the signature style of an SAC from BMW. At the rear, the prominently flared wheel arches and muscular shoulders come to the fore. The horizontal contours of the model-specific rear light design further enrich the sporting flavour, as do a Gurney-style spoiler and an eye-catching rear apron.

M-specific design features such as the two pairs of exhaust tailpipes integrated into the rear apron give the BMW X2 M35i xDrive a particularly dynamic aura. An M Sport package is available for all other model variants, including the new BMW iX2, and likewise brings aerodynamically optimised exterior details. Also on the options list is the M Sport package Pro, which adds extended M High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, M lights Shadowline, an M rear spoiler and an M Sport braking system with red-painted callipers, among other features.

Customers can choose from two solid and eleven metallic paint finishes for the exterior of their new BMW X2, including the new Fire Red metallic variant. Two Frozen shades from BMW Individual and a broad spectrum of BMW Individual special paint finishes are also available.

Premium ambience with a sporting flavour; impressive functionality.

The interior of the new BMW X2 has a modern premium ambience with sporting touches. The slender instrument panel, housing the BMW Curved Display, is joined in the cabin by a “floating” armrest with integral control panel. In the front section of the centre console are two cup holders and a smartphone tray with indirect illumination and wireless charging.

The newly developed seats are also offered in the Veganza perforated variant and Vernasca leather with attractive quilting as alternatives to the standard cloth upholstery. Customers can also specify sport seats, electric seat adjustment with memory function, lumbar support and a massage function. Further improvements have been made to both acoustic comfort and occupant protection. Standard equipment now includes an interaction airbag between the driver’s seat and front passenger seat.

Expanded standard equipment, targeted individualisation.

Two-zone automatic climate control, the navigation system BMW Maps and a Sport leather steering wheel all come as standard in the new BMW X2, as do automatic tailgate operation, four USB-C ports and a 12V power socket in both the centre console and the boot. The number of driver assistance systems and digital services available has also increased significantly over the predecessor model.

Newly structured equipment packages enable targeted individualisation of the car. Among the options available to enhance its premium character are a mirror package, steering wheel heating and the Harman Kardon Sound System. A highlight of the options list is the panoramic glass sunroof, whose dark-tinted glass surface extends right up to the windscreen and the roof frame on either side, and a long way back in a single section into the rear part of the roof. An electrically operated trailer tow hitch can also be ordered as an option.

BMW iX2: premium electric mobility in a compact SAC.

An all-electric variant will be part of the new SAC line-up from launch in the shape of the BMW iX2 xDrive30. Its two highly integrated drive units – one at the front axle and one at the rear – together generate a system output of 230 kW/313 hp (including temporary boost), and system torque of 494 Nm (364 lb-ft). The iX2 xDrive30 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.6 seconds on the way to a top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph). A combination of the high-voltage battery’s impressive 64.8 kWh of usable energy and the high efficiency of the drive system enable a range of 417 – 449 kilometres (259 – 279 miles) in the WLTP cycle.

Adaptive recuperation and the MAX RANGE function also contribute to the outstanding range figures. The latest version of the Max Performance Charging software optimises above all efficiency when charging the car. Added to which, the fully electric SAC is equipped to use the Plug & Charge Multi Contract function. And the new Connected Home Charging Package for load- and solar-optimised charging at home is also available for the BMW iX2.

BMW X2 M35i xDrive performance model already available from launch.

A performance model available from the launch of the new BMW X2 is set to bring the compact SAC’s dynamic nature even more prominently to the fore. The new BMW X2 M35i xDrive, with its hallmark M design and handling characteristics, is an alluring proposition. Its 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine produces maximum output of 221 kW/300 hp in Europe (233 kW/317 hp in USA and other markets).

The new BMW X2 M35i xDrive sprints to 100 km/h (62 mph) from rest in 5.4 seconds. M-specific chassis tuning teams up with BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive to deliver sublime performance characteristics. Its standard adaptive M suspension enhances both agility and long-distance comfort. M Compound brakes are offered as an option.

Efficient petrol and diesel engines, seven-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch as standard.

A three-cylinder petrol unit from the latest modular generation of the Efficient Dynamics engine family powers the new BMW X2 sDrive20i (fuel consumption combined: 6.5 – 6.0 litres/100 km [43.5 – 47.1 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 148 – 136 g/km in WLTP cycle; figures for the NEDC cycle: – ). Teaming up with the 48V mild hybrid system, the 1.5-litre engine delivers maximum output of 125 kW/170 hp (developed by the combination of the combustion engine with up to 115 kW/156 hp and the integrated electric motor with up to 14 kW/19 hp).

The four-cylinder diesel engine in the new BMW X2 sDrive18d (fuel consumption combined: 5.5 – 5.1 litres/100 km [51.4 – 55.4 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 145 – 133 g/km in WLTP cycle; figures for the NEDC cycle: – ) has also undergone an extensive upgrade. It produces maximum output of 110 kW/150 hp. All of the combustion engines available for the new BMW X2 link up as standard with a seven-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch.

Optimum blend of agility and ride comfort, 21-inch light-alloy wheels available for a compact BMW model for the first time.

The compact SAC’s sophisticated chassis technology produces a perfectly harmonious balance between sporty, agile handling on the one hand and long-distance comfort on the other. All the tools required here are provided by a body construction that reduces weight while increasing rigidity, a long wheelbase, wider tracks than the predecessor model, and targeted upgrades to the single-joint spring strut axle at the front and the three-link rear axle. Near-actuator wheel slip limitation is fitted as standard in the new BMW X2, benefiting both traction and directional stability. Other new features include the integrated braking system and the extra, lift-related damping at the front axle. The optional adaptive M suspension features frequency-selective damping, sport steering and a 15‑millimetre drop in ride height.

The new BMW iX2 xDrive30 rides as standard on 17-inch light-alloy wheels with an aerodynamically optimised design. The BMW X2 sDrive20i and BMW X2 sDrive18d models leave the factory on

18-inch light-alloy wheels, while the new BMW X2 M35i xDrive comes with 20-inch M light-alloy wheels. Further light-alloy wheels ranging in size from 18 to 21 inches are available as options.

State-of-the-art driver assistance systems for greater comfort and safety.

The standard and optional assistance systems for automated driving and parking available in the new BMW X2 increase comfort and safety both in everyday driving and on longer journeys. Standard features include the latest version of the front collision warning system, Cruise Control with brake function, Speed Limit Info and Lane Departure Warning with lane return. The Parking Assistant including Reversing Assist Camera and Reversing Assistant also forms part of the standard equipment roster.

The line-up of optional features, meanwhile, includes the Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Active Navigation, the exit warning function and the BMW Head-Up Display, as well as the Surround View, Remote 3D View, BMW Drive Recorder and Remote Theft Recorder functions. Existing functions can be upgraded by means of the Remote Software Upgrades facility, which also makes it possible to add new functions.

The new BMW Operating System 9 and BMW Digital Premium.

The latest version of the BMW iDrive display and control/operation system featuring QuickSelect rapid-access tech is fitted in the new BMW X2. Based on BMW Operating System 9, it is packaged together with the BMW Curved Display and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, meaning it has been carefully geared to operation using the touchscreen and natural language. BMW Operating System 9 also paves the way for a highly customisable selection of additional digital services. With BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades, customers can enjoy a free one-month trial of selected functions, after which they are able to add them for a specific period of time. The new BMW Digital Premium offering can also be obtained from the BMW ConnectedDrive Store for the new BMW X2.

BMW Digital Premium means customers can enjoy in-car use of all the apps available in their country, e.g. for music streaming, video streaming, news or gaming, on a subscription basis. The optional package also covers data usage for all digital services and the apps available from the BMW ConnectedDrive Store, including music and video streaming.

The Augmented View function is available as an optional add-on for the cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system. In addition to this, a Personal eSIM designed for 5G mobile technology, the BMW Digital Key Plus, the BMW ID functionality and standard smartphone integration using both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ are also all available in the new BMW X2.

All of the stated model variants, equipment features, technical data and fuel/electric power consumption and emissions figures relate to the offering in the German market. Dimensions and measurements refer to vehicles with basic configuration in Germany. These may vary depending on the wheel/tyre size and items of optional equipment selected.

