The 3rd Gen HAVAL H6, JOLION and POER officially launched in Laos

On October 19, GWM held an online live conference in Laos, announcing the official launch of GWM brand in the Lao market. The 3rd Gen HAVAL H6, HAVAL JOLION and GWM POER went on sale locally at the same time.

GWM introduces the 3rd Gen HAVAL H6, HAVAL JOLION, GWM POER and other products with high appearance attractiveness, high performance and high safety into the Lao market, and is committed to bringing better products and services to local customers and continuously improving the brand value of GWM. The local dealers said: “We are very happy to introduce GWM products into the Lao market. Meanwhile, after receiving the 3rd Gen HAVAL H6, HAVAL JOLION and GWM POER, the driving experience of the three products is far beyond expectations, and the design and specification of the products have exceeded the competitive products at the same level. We also look forward to the performance of GWM in Laos and the introduction of more new products.”

As the best-selling “National Legendary Vehicle” in China for many years, HAVAL H6 has won the domestic SUV sales champion for a total of 99 months. The hybrid H6 HEV has been launched in Thailand for three months and has won the sales champion of C-class SUV market segment for two consecutive months. The 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 is equipped with a 1.5 GDIT EVO engine, matched with the second generation 7DCT transmission, with an overall transmission efficiency of 95.6%; Meanwhile, it integrates a number of intelligent black technologies and supports 22 intelligent driving auxiliary functions such as super L2 autonomous driving, full scene AEB automatic emergency braking and 50 m full-automatic tracking reversing, so as to create a safe, comfortable and luxurious driving experience.

HAVAL JOLION is committed to becoming the “first car of young people”, focusing on expressing the young mentality and spirit of “new ideas and differences”. HAVAL JOLION is equipped with a 1.5T engine and a 7DCT dual-clutch transmission with full power. Meanwhile, various scientific and technological functions such as mobile phone interconnection, 360° around-view, active emotion recognition system, full scene L2 automatic assisted driving are all available. Those functions, full of fun and safe as well, show the intelligent advantages of HAVAL JOLION.

As a best-selling pickup at home and abroad, GWM POER is deeply impressing customers with its excellent smooth power transmission system, leading intelligent security performance, 7-year unlimited kilometre after-sales service and other advantages. It has been awarded many awards such as “Australia’s Best Pickup of the Year” and “Best Pickup of the Year” in Chile. As of September this year, GWM POER has a cumulative sales volume of over 10,000 in 15 months, continuously winning the champion of pickup sales.

Laos borders China in the north, Cambodia in the south, Vietnam in the east, Myanmar in the northwest and Thailand in the southwest. On the morning of October 16, “Lancang” EMU of China-Laos Railway arrived in Vientiane, the capital of Laos. Laos-China Railway is a docking project between Laos’ strategy to convert itself from a landlocked country to a land-linked hub and China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, with great practical significance and profound historical influence. Following the general trend of world development and promoting global transportation cooperation, GWM closely follows the national development pace and vigorously develops the Southeast Asian market.

The development of the Laos market will further accelerate the development of GWM in Southeast Asian market. GWM will continuously bring high-quality products and better services to the local, is committed to creating a better travel experience for global customers and accelerates the transformation to global mobility technology company.

SOURCE: GWM