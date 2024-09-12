Testing Begins for Euro NCAP’s New Truck Safe Rating

The first scheme of its type for the sector, the programme is designed to address the disproportionate number of truck fatalities across Europe where trucks represent only 3% of vehicles on Europe’s roads but are involved in almost 15% of all EU road fatalities.

The ratings will incentivise good safety performance, allow optimisation of operational safety and cost, and accelerate regulatory efforts to improve truck safety. The aim is to progress towards best practice safety, rather than just meeting minimum standards.

The first seven trucks to be tested are:

DAF XF

Iveco S-WAY

MAN TGX

Mercedes-Benz Trucks Actros

Renault Trucks T

Scania R-series

Volvo FH

Euro NCAP’s Truck Safe rating scheme is a first for the sector and will enable all stakeholders in the freight industry to identify and assess the safety level of trucks. Not only will this deliver enhanced safety for drivers but also create financial and strategic opportunities for those operators that invest in the safest vehicles, making the scheme attractive to insurers, shippers, hauliers, and truck makers. The safest vehicle will also prove to be the most profitable. In creating a market for safety, Euro NCAP aims to encourage manufacturers and suppliers to innovate, further increasing the safety benefits of the scheme as the ratings evolve. Working together with road authorities and all actors in the heavy vehicle industry, we can reach Vision Zero.

The new tests will address real-world collisions and encourage manufacturers to fit collision avoidance technologies and improve driver vision.

The tests are being undertaken at six of Euro NCAP’s Test Facilities:

Asta Zero – Sweden

bast – Germany

CSI – Italy

DEKRA – Germany

HORIBA MIRA – UK

UTAC – France

The first Truck Safe ratings will be announced on 20 November 2024 at an exclusive media and industry event in collaboration with HORIBA MIRA in the UK.

