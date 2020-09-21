Tenneco appoints John Stroup to Board of Directors

Tenneco today announced the appointment of John Stroup to its Board of Directors, effective on September 18th. Stroup, who brings a wealth of business management experience to Tenneco’s board, currently serves as Executive Chairman at Belden, Inc., a global leader in signal transmission and security systems solutions for mission-critical applications in enterprise and industrial markets.

“This appointment enhances the experience and capabilities of the board by adding a proven business leader and board member with diverse experience in numerous industries ranging from industrial to networking and connectivity technology at some of the world’s best-known public companies,” said Dennis Letham, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We expect that with more than 30 years of experience, John will bring fresh perspectives and insight that will help the board continue to support Tenneco as it enhances its value proposition for shareholders, customers and team members alike.”

SOURCE: Tenneco