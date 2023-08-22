Tech Mahindra and Anyverse partner to accelerate AI Adoption in the automotive industry

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a partnership with Anyverse, a hyperspectral synthetic data generation platform that accelerates the development of computer vision-based solutions for autonomous applications

Tech Mahindra , a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a partnership with Anyverse, a hyperspectral synthetic data generation platform that accelerates the development of computer vision-based solutions for autonomous applications. The partnership will focus on accelerating AI adoption in the automotive industry by simplifying the use of synthetic data to train, test, and validate AI systems.

As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra will use Anyverse’s platform to provide synthetic data sets to train, validate, and fine-tune its global automotive customers’ AI systems. The partnership will focus on advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), in-cabin systems, and autonomous vehicle (AV) applications. This will help accelerate AI adoption and software validation timelines by 30-40%. Anyverse will provide its standalone hyperspectral synthetic data platform, enabling Tech Mahindra to generate synthetic data with accurate sensor simulation.

Narasimham RV, Global Head – Integrated Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “The automotive industry is at the cusp of a major transformation, and Software-defined vehicles (SDVs) will be at the forefront of this change. SDVs are set to revolutionise the industry, necessitating an increased focus on CASE (Connected Autonomous Shared Electric) capabilities. In this direction, our partnership with Anyverse has a significant role in fast-tracking the autonomous journey of our automotive customers to enable the future of mobility solutions. We look forward to this exciting partnership.”

The partnership will combine Tech Mahindra’s technical prowess and industry knowledge to provide customers with specialised automotive engineering services, along with Anyverse’s industry-leading expertise on synthetic data sets and state-of-the-art sensor simulation platform, thereby creating a skilled talent pool.

Victor Gonzalez, Anyverse CEO, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Tech Mahindra to accelerate the AI journey of automotive companies. Our synthetic data expertise combined with Tech Mahindra’s automotive excellence will revolutionise the industry, enabling the future of new autonomous mobility solutions.”

This partnership with Anyverse is in line with Tech Mahindra’s focus on digital growth, under the NXT.NOWTM framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

SOURCE: Mahindra