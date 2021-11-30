Tech leaders partner with TomTom to transform the digital cockpit experience through TomTom IndiGO

TomTom IndiGO’s launching partners are Access Company, Amazon Alexa, ART S.p.A., Bosch, Cerence, Cinemo, Digital Charging Solutions GmbH, Faurecia Aptoide Automotive, HARMAN, iHeartRadio, Intellias, Microsoft, and Rightware

TomTom, the geolocation technology specialist, today announced that industry leading companies have joined TomTom IndiGO’s ecosystem.

TomTom IndiGO – the world’s first open digital cockpit software platform – offers carmakers, system integrators, software development companies, and content providers, an open and secure environment to develop software and apps, giving carmakers choice, and drivers and passengers a delightful and safe in-vehicle experience.

By joining TomTom IndiGO’s ecosystem, vendors have a new way to bring their solutions into the cockpit. TomTom makes it easy for developers to get started with IndiGO, helping them with a comprehensive software development kit that includes powerful APIs, supporting documentation, and code examples.

“We are excited to have attracted such a strong and diverse group of early-access partners. Our partner ecosystem is growing and will continue to grow,” said Harold Goddijn, CEO at TomTom. “This is where IndiGO shines, the platform makes it easy and efficient to bring new and existing applications from different partners together in a unified user experience.”

Partnerships’ details:

ACCESS Europe GmbH

ACCESS Twine™ for Car is an automotive grade app store providing drivers and passengers with video on demand, live TV, music, radio, social, karaoke, games, news, and information services.

“I’m excited that the ACCESS Twine™ for Car in-car app store and content solution has been chosen by TomTom to be part of its innovative IndiGO digital cockpit platform.”

– Michi Uematsu, CTO, Access.

Amazon Alexa

Alexa Auto brings the Alexa experience that has delighted customers at home into the vehicle. It adds automotive-specific functionality and contextualizes the experience for the vehicle.

“TomTom IndiGO makes it easy for automakers and Tier 1s to integrate the Amazon Alexa Auto SDK into their digital cockpit software platforms.”

– Christian Mentz, Director, Alexa Automotive International.

ART S.p.A.

ART, well known as a designer and manufacturer of high-quality and high-performance automotive infotainment systems with built-in augmented reality features, has already integrated the IndiGO platform into its digital connected eCockpit.

“TomTom IndiGO is transforming digital cockpit development. The integration of the IndiGO software platform was fast and frictionless, resulting in a significant reduction in time to market. This allows us to focus on creating more value for our customers – before and after vehicle production, thanks to IndiGO’s continuous software platform updates. We look forward to working with TomTom IndiGO, the open digital cockpit software platform that has been built with developers in mind.”

– Francesco Ortix, CEO ART S.p.A.

Bosch

TomTom and Bosch share a common vision: to provide carmakers with highly scalable and customizable solutions that minimize development cost, time to market and project risk, while bringing a best-in-class cockpit experience to the customer and leaving carmakers in full control of their brand user experience. Together with Bosch, TomTom has already integrated IndiGO onto the new Bosch Cockpit Integration Platform.

Cerence

Cerence is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology.

“IndiGO’s integration of Cerence’s industry-leading conversational AI gives automakers access to an out-of-the-box, voice-first infotainment system with language capabilities that can support drivers worldwide. We are happy to continue our decades of partnership with TomTom to deliver this latest innovation to carmakers, enabling them to delight their drivers with a game-changing user experience.”

– Stefan Ortmanns, EVP & GM, Core Products, Cerence.

Cinemo

Cinemo, a global leader in vehicle multimedia software, is expanding IndiGO with its complete, powerful, and high-quality embedded multimedia and streaming solution, serving both front and rear-seat entertainment functionality.

“With TomTom IndiGO, carmakers can provide a futureproof infotainment system built on a platform that makes app development fun, easily testable and highly efficient. At Cinemo, we focus on taking the audio and video entertainment experiences that consumers love, into the car. In an industry where seeing and hearing is believing, enabling car vendors to actually feel the digital cockpit, is fundamental. With Cinemo solutions running on IndiGO, we can do so within the context of a completely functional infotainment user experience.”

– Charly Lippoth, Director Global Infotainment Partnerships, Cinemo GmbH.

Digital Charging Solutions GmbH

Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS) develops charging solutions for automobile manufacturers and fleet operators, making it one of the world’s most important drivers of the transition to electromobility. The full-service white label solutions and API solutions of DCS allow OEMs and fleet operators to realize their electromobility strategies. Integrated digital solutions make charging at charging stations easy, safe, and comfortable. With over 245.000 charging points in 30 markets Digital Charging Solutions GmbH offers the fastest-growing charging network in Europe. Digital Charging Solutions GmbH is a joint venture between BMW Group, Daimler AG and bp plc.

“We consider TomTom an important strategic partner for DCS and are excited about the potentials of a collaboration. With its extensive EMSP (e-mobility service provider) portfolio, DCS is the number 1 charging partner for OEMs and fleets and the leading EMSP with best-in-class coverage. Our integration with TomTom IndiGO aims at enabling electric vehicles with a hassle-free and convenient in-car charging experience.”

– Jörg Reimann, CEO, Digital Charging Solutions GmbH.

Faurecia Aptoide Automotive

Faurecia Aptoide Automotive believes that high-performance infotainment systems will become a major pillar of the connected cars. To bring to market a truly connected experience, we developed a dedicated App Store for the Automotive industry, which is based on Android Automotive OS (AAOS) – a built-in operating system tailored for the car environment. Through our platform, we lead and support Android App developers to be part of next-generation in-car entertainment systems, like IndiGO.

HARMAN

HARMAN Ignite Store is a leading Android-based app store that is optimized for automotive. HARMAN Ignite Store enables automakers to control and easily manage customer relationships and data, while unlocking new business models and revenue streams. With top apps from various domains available, the HARMAN Ignite Store is designed to reward and delight consumers, today and into the future.

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio is iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting, on demand and live streaming radio service. They are the biggest radio broadcaster in the United States, and their platform is also available in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and Mexico.

“IndiGO enables carmakers to seamlessly integrate the iHeartRadio user experience into the digital cockpit. Through one single interface, drivers can access personal playlists, podcasts, and live radio stations, ensuring a frictionless listening experience in the car.”

– John Vermeer, EVP, Digital Distribution & Platform Partnerships, iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group.

Intellias

Intellias, a supplier of software development services, seamlessly integrated a climate app allowing drivers to fully control the car’s heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning system.

“Thanks to its innovative approach and open structure, the new TomTom IndiGO platform will surely delight developers and end-users alike. IndiGO is paving the way for a new era of digital cockpits.”

– Gavriel Yadgarov, Account Director, Intellias.

Microsoft

IndiGO allows application developers to deeply integrate their services with TomTom’s location technologies which take advantage of Microsoft Azure as its underlying cloud platform, ensuring high-availability and reliability.

“TomTom has made impressive progress with its automotive solutions, including its newest IndiGO offering. We look forward to continuing our relationship with TomTom by providing Azure as the underlying cloud platform to deliver connected vehicle services.”

– Sanjay Ravi, General Manager of Automotive, Mobility and Transportation Industries at Microsoft.

Rightware

With the release of TomTom’s IndiGO software platform, we introduce a unique partnership for in-vehicle HMI development. The seamless interoperability between IndiGO and the Kanzi One toolchain for user interface creation allows car makers to combine the unique design capabilities and graphics performance of Kanzi with the power of the IndiGO software platform. The result is a delightful digital cockpit in cars incorporating Android Automotive infotainment, delivered much faster and at much lower cost than was ever possible before.

“TomTom’s IndiGO platform is a perfect complement to Kanzi One, providing a powerful automotive software platform that includes, off-the-shelf, most services and application logic components needed for automakers to build future-looking user experiences with a real signature UI for the intelligent cockpit.”

– Freddie Geier, CEO, Rightware.

