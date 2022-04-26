TC Energy eyes Crossfield site for low-carbon hydrogen production hub

TC Energy Corporation, together with the insight and involvement of our partner Nikola Corporation, is evaluating its plan for a hydrogen production hub on 140 acres in Crossfield, Alberta, where the Company operates a natural gas storage facility

TC Energy Corporation (TC Energy or the Company), together with the insight and involvement of our partner Nikola Corporation, is evaluating its plan for a hydrogen production hub on 140 acres in Crossfield, Alberta, where the Company operates a natural gas storage facility. The plan will be highlighted during the first-ever Canadian Hydrogen Convention in Edmonton, Alberta. TC Energy expects a final investment decision by the end of 2023; the project will be subject to customary regulatory approvals.

“At TC Energy, we are energy problem solvers,” said Corey Hessen, Executive Vice President, and President, Power, Storage & Origination. “With our focus on creating low-carbon solutions for businesses, we’ve identified our Crossfield site as a hub to produce and distribute hydrogen to serve long-haul transportation, power generation, large industrials and heating customers across the United States and Canada.”

Nikola, based in Phoenix, Ariz., and a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, will be the hub’s anchor customer for its long-haul fuel cell electric vehicles. The southern portion of Alberta is a key transportation corridor for long-haul trucks. TC Energy and Nikola previously announced a joint development agreement with the aim to locate and build hydrogen production hubs in North America.

The proposed hub would produce an estimated 60 tonnes of hydrogen per day, with the capacity to increase to 150 tonnes per day in the future. To produce hydrogen, natural gas is reacted in a chemical plant to separate hydrogen and carbon dioxide. The CO2 generated during this process is then captured and sequestered, lowering the emissions to meet clean-energy standards.

TC Energy’s Crossfield Gas Storage facility, 50 km (31 miles) north of Calgary, holds 68 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

SOURCE: Nikola