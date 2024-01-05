Tata Passenger Electric Mobility launches its first Pure EV architecture – ‘acti.ev’

Reveals Punch.ev – the first product to be launched on this Electric First Architecture

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), the pioneer of the EV evolution in India, today introduced its first advanced Pure EV architecture – acti.ev (pronounced as active). acti.ev stands for (Advanced Connected Tech-Intelligent Electric Vehicle) and will underpin future products from the TPEM portfolio. Punch.ev will be the first product based on this Pure Electric Architecture, which will spawn a variety of products with multiple body styles and sizes. Starting today, customers can book their Punch.ev by visiting their nearest Tata Motors showrooms authorized for EV sales or Tata.ev stores by making a payment of just ₹21,000. Bookings can also be made online at https://bit.ly/punchev-bookingsopen.

Commenting on this aspirational introduction, Mr. Anand Kulkarni, Chief Products Officer, Head of HV Programs and Customer Service, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “As leaders of the EV evolution in India, we are proud to enter 2024 with a groundbreaking development in the form of acti.ev – a made-in-India advanced Pure EV architecture that promises to be a trendsetter in the country’s rapidly developing EV market. This architecture has been meticulously designed to enable class leading efficiencies, maximizing space, battery capacity and enhancing the overall driving experience. acti.ev is a global ready, future-facing pure electric architecture that enables the implementation of software oriented features, ensuring that our vehicles are not only technologically advanced but also future-proof.”

“With this, we are doubly excited to announce the unveil of the first product made on this advanced, multi-layered architecture – the Punch.ev. The Punch.ev is our introduction to the next generation of EVs from TPEM. As has been the case with our current portfolio of EV products, we are confident that future products made on the acti.ev architecture will continue to spark delight in our ever growing community.”

The acti.ev architecture is based on the key pillars of Performance, Technology, Modularity, and Space Efficiency and consists of four layers:

Layer 1 – Powertrain

acti.ev features an optimised battery pack design, with cells tested to advanced global standards – leading to 10% improvement in energy density. This battery pack design also offers multiple range options from 300 km ~ 600 km. The architecture also allows for modularity in choosing the right drivetrain option for the appropriate product, between AWD, RWD, and FWD. acti.ve can support 7.2kW to 11kW on board charger for AC fast charging and DC Fast Charging upto 150kW – thereby adding ~100 km range in just 10 minutes.

Layer 2 – Chassis

The second layer of this architecture can house multiple body styles with a reinforced body structure capable of meeting future GNCAP / BNCAP safety protocols. acti.ev maximises cabin space and storage with a flat floor without a transmission tunnel, and an added frunk, therefore allowing more space for occupants in the cabin. Its lower center of gravity helps in improved driving dynamics and handling.

Layer 3 – Electrical Architecture

acti.ev is a future ready scalable architecture with higher computing powers and ADAS level 2 capabilities. The architecture is ready for ADAS L2+ capabilities – ensuring higher standards of safety and navigation capabilities. Its 5G readiness allows for advanced network speeds with seamless connectivity. The architecture will also support Vehicle to Load (V2L) and Vehicle to Vehicle Charging (V2V) technology.

Layer 4 – Cloud Architecture

This architecture is based on future ready scalable cloud architecture that promises an enhanced user experience, with Arcade.ev, an in-car app suite. Furthermore, acti.ev is loaded with cutting-edge solutions that not only promise superior connectivity but advanced over-the-air updates for software and other features.

SOURCE: Tata Motors