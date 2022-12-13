Tata Motors to increase prices of commercial vehicles from January 2023

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, will be increasing the prices of its commercial vehicles up to 2% from January 2023

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, will be increasing the prices of its commercial vehicles up to 2% from January 2023. While the price increase will vary as per individual model and variant, it will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles.

The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike.

SOURCE: Tata Motors