Tata Motors registered total sales of 78,010 units in August 2023

Total CV Sales of 32,077 units, +2% YoY

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for August 2023 stood at 78,010 vehicles, compared to 78,843 units during August 2022.

Domestic Sales Performance:

CategoryAugust 2023 August 2022% change
(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales76,26176,4790%

Commercial Vehicles:

CategoryAugust 2023 August 2022Growth
(Y-o-Y)
HCV Trucks9000786514.4%
ILMCV Trucks520749684.8%
Passenger Carriers2986229929.9%
SCV cargo and pickup1355514181-4.4%
CV Domestic30748293134.9%
CV IB13292179-39%
Total CV32077314921.9%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in August 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,306 units, compared to 12,069 units in August 2022.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in August 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,816 units compared to 12,846 units in August 2022.

Passenger Vehicles:

CategoryAugust 2023August 2022Growth
(Y-o-Y)
Total PV Domestic (includes EV)4551347166-3.5%
PV IB420185127%
Total PV (includes EV)4593347351-3%
EV (IB + Domestic)6236402654.9%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors

