Tata Motors registered total sales of 78,010 units in August 2023

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for August 2023 stood at 78,010 vehicles, compared to 78,843 units during August 2022.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|August 2023
|August 2022
|% change
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|76,261
|76,479
|0%
Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|August 2023
|August 2022
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|HCV Trucks
|9000
|7865
|14.4%
|ILMCV Trucks
|5207
|4968
|4.8%
|Passenger Carriers
|2986
|2299
|29.9%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|13555
|14181
|-4.4%
|CV Domestic
|30748
|29313
|4.9%
|CV IB
|1329
|2179
|-39%
|Total CV
|32077
|31492
|1.9%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in August 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,306 units, compared to 12,069 units in August 2022.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in August 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,816 units compared to 12,846 units in August 2022.
Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|August 2023
|August 2022
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total PV Domestic (includes EV)
|45513
|47166
|-3.5%
|PV IB
|420
|185
|127%
|Total PV (includes EV)
|45933
|47351
|-3%
|EV (IB + Domestic)
|6236
|4026
|54.9%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.
SOURCE: Tata Motors