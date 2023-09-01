Tata Motors registered total sales of 78,010 units in August 2023

Total CV Sales of 32,077 units, +2% YoY

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for August 2023 stood at 78,010 vehicles, compared to 78,843 units during August 2022.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category August 2023 August 2022 % change

(Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 76,261 76,479 0%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category August 2023 August 2022 Growth

(Y-o-Y) HCV Trucks 9000 7865 14.4% ILMCV Trucks 5207 4968 4.8% Passenger Carriers 2986 2299 29.9% SCV cargo and pickup 13555 14181 -4.4% CV Domestic 30748 29313 4.9% CV IB 1329 2179 -39% Total CV 32077 31492 1.9%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in August 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,306 units, compared to 12,069 units in August 2022.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in August 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,816 units compared to 12,846 units in August 2022.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category August 2023 August 2022 Growth

(Y-o-Y) Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 45513 47166 -3.5% PV IB 420 185 127% Total PV (includes EV) 45933 47351 -3% EV (IB + Domestic) 6236 4026 54.9%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors