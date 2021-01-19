Tata Motors receives 98 patents in 2020

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile company, today announced that it had accelerated its drive for engineering excellence and innovation in 2020 by filing 80 and receiving 98 patents in 2020. These patents predominantly relate to the megatrend of CESS (connected, electrified, sustainable and safe) automobiles and encompass an eclectic mix of improvements in automotive electronics, noise vibration and harshness, conventional and advanced powertrain systems, and crash safety under various categories of Industrial Designs, Copyrights and Notarizations.

Over the years, Tata Motors dedicated focus on R&D has led to a consistent introduction of new technologies, practices and processes that have since become front runners in the automotive world.

Speaking about Tata Motors’ commitment and focus on R&D, Rajendra Petkar, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors, said “At Tata Motors, we have a rich history of introducing innovations that develop to become industry benchmarks. We encourage our talented team to think afresh and challenge the status quo in our consistent pursuit of excellence. A carefully curated solution oriented approach enables us to collectively ideate, innovate and collaborate to evolve new technologies, products and processes to delight customers. Consistently developing intellectual capabilities and properties at an institutional level is key for the advancing India’s auto industry’s role in building ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. At Tata Motors, our objective is to create best in class ‘Make in India’ products that offer global standards design, safety, comfort and driveability.”

Tata Motors’ focus and thrust on building intellectual property is regularly acknowledged with prestigious awards and recognitions. Amongst the recent recognitions won are the 6th CII’s Industrial IP Award for ‘Best Patents Portfolio for a Large (Manufacturing/Engineering) Organization’ for 2020; the IP Excellence Recognition award at 2019 Questel Executive IP Summit and being acknowledged amongst India’s Top 15 Innovative Companies by Clarivate Analytics in 2019.

SOURCE: Tata Motors