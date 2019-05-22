Tata Motors launches India’s first compact truck Tata INTRA

Strengthening its position as pioneers and leader of the Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV) segment, Tata Motors, Indias largest commercial vehicle manufacturer today launched a range of new generation compact truck  the Tata INTRA. Conceptualised post extensive market research and customer feedback, Tata INTRA is engineered and built to offer class-leading features, meeting the demanding and ever-evolving requirements of the SCV industry. Tata INTRA promises to deliver superior performance, increased pay-load capacity, high fuel efficiency and durability, all leading to significant increase in revenues and lowest cost of operation to the discerning owners.

With a best in class, 2512 mm x 1602 mm load body length, Tata INTRA comes in two variants- V10 and V20. The INTRA range starts from Rs. 5.35 Lakhs, onwards depending on the variant, thereby offering a superior value proposition to our discerning customers.

The Tata INTRA is powered by future ready engines, which are scalable to BSVI norms. The INTRA V20 comes with 1400 cc DI Engine with 52KW (70 HP) & INTRA V10 is poweredwith 800 CC DI Engine delivering 30KW (40 hp), offering quick acceleration, faster trips and low turnaround time. The vehicle has a standard power steering fitment and with low turning circle radius of 4.75m, it ensures easy manoeuvrability even on narrow and congested roads.The power train is tuned to suit various duty cycles using Gear Shift Advisor or economy switch, leading to enhanced fuel efficiency. INTRA also has a 5-speed gearbox with cable shift mechanism offering a pleasurable driving experience.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors, said, “As the leader in the Commercial Vehicle industry we are playing a key role in shaping the CV market by introducing global products based on deep customer insights. We have strengthened our actions under the ongoing turnaround. With intense sales activation, new product launches, continued thrust on cost reduction, we have been able to improve our CV business performance. We want to strengthen our leadership position across all segments we operate in. The Tata INTRA is a testament of our unrelenting commitment to introduce products that embody engineering passion and bolster customer value proposition and it will be a game changer for us in the SCV segment as it offers several industry-first features, setting high standards in the market.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Tata Motors