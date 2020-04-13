Tata Motors launches ‘Click to Drive’ – a contactless sales platform

Tata Motors launches ‘Click to Drive’, an end to end full online sales experience enabling customers to buy a Tata Motors car with a click of a button from the comfort of their homes. This platform has been integrated with all Tata Motors dealers from more than 750 outlets across the country and will also offer vehicle home delivery for our customers at a later date.

Customers can now book their car in just a few clicks by following the steps below:

To buy their car, customers can simply register on the ‘Click to Drive’ website and select a product of their choice from the Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle portfolio with the assistance of an innovative video brochure. The video brochure helps customers discover each car and its features.

The newly launched Tata Altroz also comes with an immersive virtual showroom experience, called Imaginator, allowing customers to customize the vehicle by selecting from a range of variants and colors as well as factory customization options.

Once the customer makes his vehicle selection, they can then select the dealer nearest to them or preferred dealer from any of our 750 + outlets across the country, for either home delivery or click & collect at dealership, at a later date.

The customer can pay the booking amount online, post which the customer receives an immediate order confirmation by e-mail and is then guided on the step-by-step buying journey by the Tata Motors call centre and a sales consultant from their preferred dealership.

Moreover, customers can avail financing and exchange services, details on price quotes and exciting offers on the Tata Motors product range.

The entire sales process is completed virtually using online communication tools such as emails, WhatsApp and video calls.

To access the platform, customers can visit https://cars.tatamotors.com/click-to-drive.

To view a tutorial of how the sales process works, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLvSTlqDhEc

SOURCE: Tata Motors