Tata Motors introduces India’s largest tipper truck, the Signa 4825.TK

Tata Motors, India’s leading commercial vehicles manufacturer, today announced the launch of Signa 4825.TK – India’s very first 47.5-tonne multi-axle tipper truck for surface transport of coal and construction aggregates. The Signa 4825.TK’s unmatched gross vehicle weight allows more load per trip with its 29 cubic metre box load body. The newly-launched tipper truck is specially designed to meet the customer’s need of high productivity and fast turnaround. It is developed with Tata Motors’ Power of 6 philosophy and offers enhanced performance, higher payload capacity, lower total cost of ownership, higher comfort and safety for the driver.

The Signa 4825.TK is powered by Cummins ISBe 6.7-litre BS6 engine with high power rating of 250hp and torque rating of 950Nm from 1000-1700rpm to ensure faster turnaround time. The powerful engine is mated to a heavy duty G1150 9-speed gearbox, with 430mm dia organic clutch. The gear ratios are designed specifically for surface transportation, with reduced fuel consumption. The tipper truck is equipped with 3 distinct drive modes – Light, Medium and Heavy – to ensure optimum power and torque selection, based on the load and terrain, ensuring high fuel efficiency. It comes as a factory-built, ready-to-use vehicle with the 29 cubic metre tipper body and hydraulics. The Signa 4825.TK is available in two configurations: 10×4, 10×2 to offer flexibility to the customer, basis their requirement.

Speaking at the launch of the Signa 4825.TK, Mr RT Wasan, Vice President, Product Line, M&HCV, Tata Motors said, “Tata Motors has used the BS6 implementation opportunity to not only migrate to the stricter emission norms, but to truly upgrade the entire product portfolio and further match the customer’s requirement by setting new benchmarks for performance, operating efficiency, comfort and safety. We are delighted to introduce the Signa 4825.TK – recognising the needs of the customers such as those in construction and coal industry who wish to complete large projects ahead of time, we have developed India’s largest tipper, with gross vehicle weight of 47.5 tonnes. It has been our constant endeavour to deliver the best product offerings that match and excel the country’s evolving needs and demands. Through our Power of 6 philosophy, we will continue to offer first-in-the-industry products and solutions and further strengthen our position in the cargo and Construck segments.”

Moreover, the advanced features like spacious sleeper cabin, tilt & telescopic steering system, 3-way mechanically-adjustable comfortable driving seat and easy-shift gears. The Signa 4825.TK’s suspended cabin guarantees lower NVH characteristics and provides a comfortable ride even on rough roads. The powerful air conditioning system assures comfortable all-weather driving. The crash-tested cabin, high seating position, bigger daylight opening, rear view mirror, blind spot mirror, solid steel 3-piece bumper make it one of the safest tippers in the country.

The technology-driven tipper truck also offers new-generation features like Hill Start Assist (HSA), Engine Brake and iCGT brake for greater vehicle control and lower operating costs. This fully-built tipper is equipped with advanced electronic system with sensors to detect and prevent a possible topple while tipping, thus increasing the safety of the driver and the operators.

It also comes with the standard fitment of Fleet Edge – Tata Motors’ next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet management, to further increase the uptime and reduce the total cost of ownership.

The entire range of Tata Motors M&HCV trucks comes with the best-in-the-industry warranty of 6 years / 6 lakh kilometres. Tata Motors also offers Sampoorna Seva 2.0 and Tata Samarth – the company’s commitment to commercial vehicle driver welfare, uptime Guarantee, on-site service, and customised annual maintenance and fleet management solutions with each M&HCV.

SOURCE: Tata Motors