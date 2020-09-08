TATA Motors gives customers an immersive 3D experience of its NEXON EV on World EV Day

On the occasion of World EV Day, Tata Motors today announced the launch of ‘NEXON EV 3D Commerce’, an immersive visualization of its entire Nexon EV range on its website. Powered by Eccentric Engine’s One 3D platform, it is a first of its kind experience providing customers with a detailed and holistic purchase experience that saves time and effort. In light of the ongoing pandemic, Tata Motors has taken the lead in ensuring customer safety and enhancing their purchase experience by introducing this initiative to provide an immersive experience of the product while boosting the morale of prospective buyers.

The Nexon EV 3D Commerce is a 360° virtual experience which allows customers to explore colors, variants, features, and accessories of the Nexon EV in great detail. This will be the first automotive E-Commerce experience with 3D at its core, right from the Home Page.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ramesh Dorairajan, Head – Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Electric Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We are constantly looking at ways and means of improving customer experience and engagement. The current pandemic has urged businesses to change their approach and adapt in accordance with the new normal. Being a homegrown brand, it gives us great pleasure to partner with Eccentric Engine, an innovative Indian tech company and launch this initiative, as we redefine our customer engagement. The NEXON EV 3D Commerce is a big step in this direction.”

Adding in, Mr. Varun Shah, CEO and Co-founder of Eccentric Engine said “It’s a privilege to collaborate with Tata Motors for this incredibly special launch and support them in their endeavor. EV’s are the future of Mobility and critical for environmental sustainability. This is a first of its kind integration of our One 3D Platform with E-Commerce. We look forward to Tata Motors EV customers enjoying a seamless experience throughout their online journey.”

Launched early this year, the Tata Nexon EV is the most preferred electric car in India and is by far the highest selling 4-wheeler EV in the industry, helping Tata Motors post a market share of 62% in EVs in Q1FY21. Recently, the company rolled out its 1000th Nexon EV, portraying the rapid growth in both interest and demand for EVs.

The Nexon EV 3D Commerce will include all of its available accessories, that customers can explore online in 3D and finally book their personalized vehicle online. Customers can access the Nexon EV 3D Commerce feature at nexonev.tatamotors.com.

SOURCE: Tata Motors