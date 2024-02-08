Tata Motors creates another industry 1st launches Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT – India’s 1st AMT CNG cars

Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, today announced the launch of the Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT – India’s 1st AMT CNG Cars

Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, today announced the launch of the Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT – India’s 1st AMT CNG Cars. With an impressive mileage of 28.06 Km/kg, the cars will be available at a starting price of ₹7.89 lakhs for the Tiago iCNG and ₹8.84 lakhs for the Tigor iCNG (Ex-showroom Delhi).Adding to the current color palate, the company will be introducing an interesting new Tornado Blue in the Tiago, Grassland Beige in Tiago NRG and a Meteor Bronze in the Tigor.

Commenting on launch, Mr. Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “CNG, known for its widespread availability and accessibility, has garnered considerable acceptance over the years. Tata Motors has revolutionized the CNG segment with various industry firsts like the twin-cylinder technology (helping provide no compromise boot space), high end feature choices and direct start in CNG. In the past 24 months we have sold more than 1.3 lakh CNG vehicles. In our effort to further drive volumes and provide our customers with the best, we are now proudly launching the Tiago and the Tigor iCNG in AMT—Introducing India to its 1st AMT CNG Cars.

“Tata Motors boasts of the widest CNG portfolio, including Tiago, Tigor, Altroz and the Punch. As one of the top 2 brands in the CNG market, we have experienced a remarkable 67.9% growth in CNG sales in FY24 compared to the previous year. With the introduction of these Intelligent, Safe and Powerful twins, we are confident to further improve demand for this fuel option, in turn continuing to sustain our growth momentum in passenger cars.”

SOURCE: Tata Motors