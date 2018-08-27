Tata Motors celebrates the roll-out of its 1500th GS800 Safari Storme for the Indian Army

Reiterating its commitment to ‘Make in India, Tata Motors today celebrates the milestone of rolling out the 1500th GS800 (General Service 800) Safari Storme 4×4 for the Indian Armed Forces. The vehicle was rolled out with a ceremonial flag off by Dr. Subhash Bhamre, MoS, Defence, Government of India along with Mr. Vernon Noronha, Vice President, Defence & Government Business, Tata Motors, at its Pune facility. The company bagged the order to supply 3192 units of Safari Storme to Indian Armed forces and have successfully delivered 1300+ vehicles.

The Safari Storme GS800 is indigenously designed to meet the requirements of the Indian Army with a contemporary, highly reliable and sturdier Diesel SUV with robust features, and a minimum payload capacity of 800 kgs. The vehicle has undergone a total rigorous trial duration of fifteen months in varied terrains across the country, demonstrating its supreme performance, with a capability of coping with on-road or off-road terrains. Offering 60% higher payload, over 70% higher power and over 200% higher torque, this vehicle has been customized to endure severely rugged operational conditions ranging from high-altitude drives, traversing snow-bound regions, crossing deserts to the marshy lands.

Commenting on the successful roll-out of the 1500th Tata GS800 Safari Storme, Mr. Vernon Noronha, Vice President, Defence & Government Business, Tata Motors Limited said, “We, at Tata Motors, take immense pride to roll-out the 1500th GS800 Safari Storme of the 3192 order for the Indian Army. This modern SUV – Tata GS800 is specially customized to meet the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces. The continued faith bestowed by the country’s security forces in Tata Motors is a reflection of our pedigree & aspiration to serve the nations challenging requirements on the front lines. The milestone of rolling out the 1500th Safari Storme is the result of the absolute dedication of our workforce, while reiterating our commitment to support Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.”

The Tata GS800 Safari Storme is a fully loaded vehicle packed with special features such as ABS, recovery hooks, jerry can and fog lamps to suit army requirement during missions. Being a low maintenance vehicle, it comes with bucket seats, mobile charging point, Air Conditioning (AC), heating, demisting, power windows and ample space inside the cabin to accommodate six crew members comfortably.

Tata Motors has been serving the country’s off-road defence and security forces, since 1958 having supplied over 1.5 lakh vehicles to the Indian Military and Paramilitary forces, so far. The company offers products and services that not only meet the needs of the domestic market, but are also positioned to meet most stringent requirements across the world.

