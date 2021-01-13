Tata Motors bags the National Energy Conservation Award (NECA) 2020

Tata Motors has bagged the prestigious National Energy Conservation Award (NECA) 2020 for its energy conservation measures, instituted by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). The company’s Jamshedpur, Lucknow and Pantnagar plants won ‘First Prize’, ‘Second Prize’ and ‘Merit Award’, respectively, in the category of Automotive (Manufacturing) Sector. At an event held virtually, the award ceremony took place in the presence of Shri. Raj Kumar Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State (Power, New & Renewable Energy) & Minister of State (Skill Development and Entrepreneurship),

On receiving the award, Mr. Ajoy Lall, Vice President – Operations, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “At Tata Motors, we are extremely delighted to have received this award from Bureau of Energy Efficiency. We have consciously engrained sustainability in every aspect of our business by stretching ourselves to adopt more meaningful ways to reduce our impact on the planet, while still delivering exciting products and sustainable solutions to our customers. We have always been conscious of the need to conserve energy in our Manufacturing Plants – which leads to – Increased energy efficiency & reduced carbon emissions, which are further supported by utilization of higher levels renewable energy. These awards reflects the ongoing efforts of all Tata Motors employees to make our facilities greener and more energy efficient.”

Recently, Tata Motors Plants also received national awards for excellence in energy management at the CII’s Energy Efficiency Conference & Exposition in August 2020. Awards included “National Energy Award 2020” and “Excellent Energy Efficient Unit”

SOURCE: Tata Motors