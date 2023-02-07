TASKING and iSYSTEM at embedded world 2023

After the merger of TASKING and iSYSTEM to form the TASKING Group, the two companies will showcase the latest tools for embedded automotive software development in Hall 4A, Booth 255

At embedded world 2023 from 14 to 16 March 2023 in Nuremberg, the TASKING Group will present the latest tools for the development of powerful and secure embedded automotive software. Interested developers can take a look at the demos at the TASKING booth and talk to experts about the challenges and technologies of their respective applications. The products of iSYSTEM, which recently became part of the TASKING Group, will also be on display at stand 255 in hall 4A.

Highlights at the TASKING booth this year include

Software tools for Infineon microcontrollers (AURIX™ TC2xx, TC3xx, TC4x and Traveo™ T2G): These include SmartCode, the integrated development environment for AURIX TC4x and the compiler toolchain VX-Toolset for TriCore

Software tools for NXP microcontrollers (S32K™ family, S32E™ and S32Z™), including the compiler toolchain VX-Toolset for ARM

The TASKING Safety Ecosystem: This includes the TriCore Inspector, the new Safety Checker with improved usability, and new certified C libraries

iSYSTEM’s software and debugging solutions, including WinIdea and Bluebox​

Visitors can take part in a lottery at the booth. The prize is a compiler licence of a Professional Edition of the VX-Toolset for TriCore/AURIX in combination with the debugger iSYSTEM Bluebox ic5000 worth more than 8000 €.

SOURCE: TASKING