Targa Telematics: partnership signed with Volkswagen Group Info Services AG for fleet data integration from Volkswagen passenger cars, Volkswagen commercial vehicles, Audi, Škoda, Seat, Cupra vehicles

The tech company continues to define and sign strategic partnerships to provide innovative connected mobility solutions through the integration of data from connected vehicles, fully complying with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) ensuring data privacy and security

Targa Telematics, one of the leading global players in the field of IoT and the development of digital solutions and platforms for connected mobility, announces a strategic partnership with Volkswagen Group Info Services AG to expand its range of data solutions for fleet operators. The integration will involve dynamic vehicle data from fleet vehicles of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Audi, Škoda, Seat, and Cupra.

This partnership allows Targa Telematics the direct integration of fleet vehicle data from six Volkswagen Group brands into Targa Telematics’ platform. This will enable new mobility services for fleet managers such as maintenance management, stolen vehicle recovery, claims management, fraud detection, drive analytics, activity reports, EV management, corporate car sharing and other services that support Targa Telematics’ offerings, using mileage, fuel consumption, EV data, warning lights and other information without requiring new installations.

Targa Telematics strives to be a global leader in vehicle data management, offering advanced services in fleet management and smart mobility. The Company’s solutions are designed to digitize and streamline customer processes, reduce insurance costs, minimize theft and fraud risks, and enhance aftersales management.

Additional benefits include tools to optimize sales strategies using historical data, maximize remarketing value, monitor and reduce operational costs and boost fleet efficiency and utilization. Targa Telematics also ensures compliance with company policies, improves driver safety, and promotes fleet sustainability. These services position the Company at the forefront of future mobility solutions.

“The collaborations we are pursuing with car manufacturers aim to provide new mobility services based on the integration of data from fleet vehicles equipped with OEM electronic devices, thus reducing the operational impacts related to aftermarket solution installations,” commented Alberto Falcione, Vice President of Sales for Targa Telematics. “Our objectives are to overcome the high complexity, involved in integrating and standardizing data, making it readily accessible through Targa Telematics’ digital platforms, chosen based on customer need and cost-effectiveness. All of this ensures optimal results with the fast deployment of solutions through weekly releases of new features“.

Thanks to partnerships like this, Targa Telematics will be able to provide fleet managers and drivers with an increasing number of digital services, simplifying the provisioning process in vehicles.

By integrating data from the onboard systems of each manufacturer with a strong focus on data privacy and security, Targa Telematics aims to provide innovative connected mobility solutions. This GDPR-compliant approach enables mobility solutions that meet customer needs while ensuring the highest standards of data protection.

“We are thrilled to partner with Targa Telematics to bring innovative, data-driven mobility solutions to fleets across Europe. By combining Volkswagen Group’s advanced connected vehicle data with Targa’s state-of-the-art telematics solutions, we empower fleet operators to optimize efficiency, safety, and sustainability, while enabling seamless real-time decision-making without requiring additional hardware”, says Julian Burkhardt, Head of Strategy and Business Development at Volkswagen Group Info Services AG.

SOURCE: Targa Telematics