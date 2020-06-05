Targa Telematics is selected as FCA technology partner for fleet management services

Targa Telematics and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have signed a multi-year agreement for fleet management solutions for business customers in the European market. The initiative covers all FCA connected models in the EMEA area.

A simple, intuitive and totally remotely accessible interface; absolute control over activities, service status, maintenance and assistance of each vehicle. All this in real time, without moving from the office:

These are just some of the potential features of the digital solutions that Targa Telematics has integrated in the vehicles that FCA supplies to corporate fleets in the EMEA area, as part of a multi-year partnership agreement.

The objectives are multiple: going beyond the mere installation of a black box capable of recording and transmitting vehicle data and creating an actual technological architecture capable of communicating with individual vehicles, progressively integrating services and solutions aimed at making their management and maintenance more effective and efficient, and ensuring a better user experience, for both the driver as well as the fleet manager.

Since 2018, Targa Telematics has been providing FCA with technological solutions for fleet monitoring for both the B2C and B2B markets (with the“Mopar ® Connect” and “Mopar ® Connect Fleet” projects), thus providing a digital platform to enable fleet managers and FCA car owners to monitor vehicle usage status in real time, receive alerts for possible theft or tampering and improve vehicle management, as well as the driving experience and driver safety.

With this new agreement, the collaboration with FCA and the innovative content of the solution are further strengthened with the creation of the new “My Fleet Manager Portal”. Indeed, Targa Telematics directly integrates its services with the “Uconnect Services”, “Alfa Connect Services” and “Mopar Connect” solutions already predisposed by FCA or installed in the after-market on an increasing number of vehicles, in order to offer a suite of Fleet Management applications for Corporate fleets or Small Medium Enterprises. Targa Telematics’ digital platform, based on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Big Data, dialogues with vehicles, collecting and processing the data of the individual vehicle, with the result of generating profitability and security for business customers using FCA and other vehicles in their fleets.

A key feature of the new “My Fleet Manager” solution will be the specific electric capabilities of the car portal to be launched during the current year, for which connectivity will be a key enabler: this market, in fact, needs “real-time” information and communications that only a connected car can provide, for example by allowing the fleet manager to:

Check the level and status of vehicle charging

Start the charging session remotely

Plan charging slots having an overview of the entire fleet

Set the departure time of vehicles and ensure that drivers find them at a comfortable temperature (pre-conditioning).

“This initiative is of strategic importance for FCA within the context of the new ecosystem for connected vehicles – says Francesco Abbruzzesi, Head of MOPAR EMEA – Via the My Fleet Manager solution developed with Targa Telematics, with which we have a long-standing collaboration relationship, we will offer a suite of functionalities aimed at the Enterprise Mobility world, allowing the real-time monitoring of corporate fleets and the reduction of the related management TCO. In support of this, we will include a free trial period of the solution at the launch of the new electric Ducato, so that customers can become familiar with the tool and appreciate its benefits.”

“The technological component that we are making available to the FCA Group, for which we are long-standing technological partner, fully integrates with the car – said Nicola De Mattia, Targa Telematics CEO – Fleet management solutions can be digitally activated without further intervention, as a service upgrade. The mobility sector is undergoing significant evolution and, in this context, Targa Telematics is playing a leading role, accompanying its customers in the innovation process in order to accelerate their path towards Digital Transformation”.

In a context in which the ability to extract value from the data collected is proving to be increasingly crucial, the development of Smart Mobility solutions is a fundamental component for car manufacturers’ customers, who can count on greater efficiency and control with this service, improving the safety of drivers and vehicles, through a series of innovative features, in line with the latest trends that see the role of connectivity services in the automotive market as strategic. The project involves all FCA connected models, with both internal combustion and electric powertrains, on 32 EMEA markets in total.

SOURCE: FCA