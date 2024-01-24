Targa Telematics enhances smart mobility and fleet management solutions with HERE Technologies

Targa Telematics, a technology company specialising in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and digital platforms for connected mobility, today announced a new collaboration with HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform

Targa Telematics, a technology company specialising in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and digital platforms for connected mobility, today announced a new collaboration with HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform. By leveraging HERE Platform APIs, Targa Telematics further elevates its fleet management offerings, providing its customers with unique insights into their vehicle operations.

HERE Platform APIs, including HERE Routing API and HERE Map Attributes will be integrated in Targa Telematics’ smart mobility and fleet management solutions, empowering customers to gather comprehensive information about driver routes. This will bring several key advantages to Targa Telematics, which include the ability to reduce vehicle management costs; supporting services like car sharing and carpooling; lowering insurance expenses through enhanced driver behaviour analysis; improving driver safety with proactive monitoring and ensuring global data consistency for customers. This data is invaluable for both real-time monitoring and post-trip analysis, allowing Targa Telematics to deliver a wide range of benefits to its clients. As a result, end-customers benefit from fresh data available globally with the same consistency, as well as the latest innovations in the electrification of vehicles and reduction of carbon footprint.

Giorgia Paladin, Head of Procurement at Targa Telematics, commented: “As a pioneer in promoting sustainable and secure mobility solutions, Targa Telematics remains committed to advancing in this direction. Our integration with HERE Platform APIs reinforces our dedication to this mission. Through this collaboration, our customers will continue to enjoy cutting-edge solutions with outstanding coverage across Europe.”

“Real-time insight, visibility and efficiency are key to optimizing fleet management,” said Gino Ferru, SVP and General Manager EMEA at HERE Technologies. “We’re excited to partner with leading global player Targa Telematics to help them save time, reduce costs, and improve driver safety with our HERE Platform APIs, and build a more sustainable future together.”

Targa Telematics and HERE Technologies are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that empower fleet managers to make informed decisions, reduce operational costs, and foster a safer, more sustainable future for mobility. Thanks to this new collaboration, Targa Telematics continues to develop solutions that meet its clients’ increasingly evolving needs and further embrace its fleet management solutions.

SOURCE: Targa Telematics