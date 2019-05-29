Tapping green power: Maruti Suzuki to harnesses solar power for manufacturing of cars

Committed to positively contribute to the environment, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, took an important step to harness solar power to meet its energy needs. The Company recently laid the foundation stone for a 5 MW solar power plant at the Gurugram facility. The captive solar power plant is expected to be commissioned in FY 2019-20

The Company will invest around Rs 240 Million, and will offset CO2 emissions to the tune of over 5390 tonnes annually, for the next 25 years. This is the second grid based solar power plant for Maruti Suzuki. The 1st solar power plant was set up in 2014 at Manesar, with 1 MW capacity. In 2018, this solar power plant was further expanded to 1.3 MW.

The power generated from the solar power plant will be synchronised with the captive power plant to cater to the internal energy needs of the Gurugram facility

As a unique feature the photovoltaic solar panels of this carport style solar power plant will work as a roof at the new car parking area. While the solar panels generate clean energy, the cars parked underneath will be safe from strong climatic conditions.

Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Solar energy is abundant, versatile and efficient. This solar power initiative is in line with the Company’s philosophy to adopt environment friendly technologies and lower CO2 emissions. Through this solar power plant facility we will harness renewable energy for our business needs over next 25 years. Maruti Suzuki is committed to expand its environment care initiatives in products, in manufacturing processes and in business operations.”

The Company depends on cleaner and renewable sources of energy which form a major share (95%) of its total energy use. The energy requirement at the manufacturing facilities is met by Natural Gas-based captive power plant, supported by grid power. The new solar power plant will complement the power generating capability at the manufacturing plant.

Other important energy-saving initiatives by Maruti Suzuki:

Installation of solar rooftop plants (3×14.5 kW) to provide LED street lighting at Rohtak R&D facility and Gurugram plant

Installation of variable refrigerant flow air-conditioners at Rohtak facility

Improvement in efficiency in power plant at Gurugram, by optimizing combustion air in Gas turbines

Reducing power losses by optimizing the number of transformers and its capacity in Gurugram plant

Installation of Variable frequency drive (VFD) in Chiller Water circulation pumps, UF & RO spray pumps and Air Compressors in Manesar to reduce energy consumption

Installation of energy-efficient drives and pumps in Dough Kneader Machine (Gurugram) and water pumps (Manesar) respectively

Use of energy-efficient LED lighting in Gurugram, Manesar and R&D Centre at Rohtak

The Manesar B plant commissioned in September 2011 was the first car plant in India that is 100 percent LED and is significantly more energy-efficient.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki