Tailored to special requirements: Molsheim makes the eEconic fit for the Australian market

Mercedes-Benz Custom Tailored Trucks (CTT), the Mercedes-Benz Trucks department for customized conversions, is currently welcoming a rare guest. Here, where “A model series”, i.e. Actros, Arocs and Atego, vehicles are converted most of the time, the team from Molsheim is currently working on a customized solution for the Mercedes-Benz eEconic to enable an Australian waste disposal company to switch to e-mobility. The modified eEconic is one of a total of ten of this type for the Australian market.

The reason for the conversion is the differing national approval regulations in Australia. With the eEconic series produced in Wörth am Rhein, Australian waste disposal companies cannot use the maximum payload due to different calculation principles. Both in Australia and in Europe, specific values for the maximum gross vehicle weight apply for registration, depending on the axle configuration. However, values apply in Australia that are far below the European limits. By converting from a single to a dual trailing axle, the eEconic converted for the Australian market can carry three tons more payload. To make the vehicles fit for Australia and their operations with waste containers, the wheelbase has also been extended from the standards four to 4.6 meters.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck