Tailored to customer need: Ford reveals new electrified vehicle line-up at ‘Go Electric’ experience in Amsterdam

An advanced line-up of Ford electrified vehicles marks a new milestone for Ford and its customers, the company today announced at a special “Go Electric” experience in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

A new range of models under the Ford Hybrid banner features sophisticated mild-, full- and plug-in hybrid powertrains to enhance fuel-efficiency and driving experiences for customers in Europe. Ford today announced 16 electrified models that will deliver the company’s brand values of trust, affordability and fun-to-drive for passenger car and commercial vehicle customers.

Ford unveiled at “Go Electric” the Kuga Plug-In Hybrid variant of the company’s all-new mid-size SUV – Ford’s most electrified vehicle ever and the first Ford to offer mild-hybrid, full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid, powertrains.

The all-new Explorer Plug-In Hybrid seven-seat SUV and the new Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid eight-seat people-mover today made their global debuts – each offering pure-electric driving capability alongside the driving range and freedom offered by a traditional combustion engine.

Ford also revealed the new Fiesta EcoBoost Hybrid and Focus EcoBoost Hybrid models that feature sophisticated mild-hybrid technology for reduced CO2 emissions, optimised fuel-efficiency, and a more responsive and rewarding driving experience.

In addition, Ford announced that a new all-electric Transit will join the company’s line-up of electrified commercial vehicles in 2021. Designed to deliver pure-electric propulsion, the new van will contribute to cleaner, quieter towns and cities, and reduced running costs for business and operators.

“Forward-looking, technologically advanced and using a wide range of electrified solutions to suit the different needs of different consumers, our new Ford Hybrid vehicles will make electrification relevant and affordable for more drivers than ever before,” said Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe. “The models introduced today are just the start of our plans to develop a comprehensive line-up of smart vehicles for a smart world. From Fiesta to Transit, every new vehicle that we introduce will feature an electrified version that best suits the needs and pockets of our customers across Europe.”

Ford Hybrid vehicles already offered or confirmed for introduction in Europe include:

Mondeo Hybrid four-door and wagon – featuring self-charging, full-hybrid, petrol-electric powertrain technology that offers a compelling alternative to diesel. The Mondeo Hybrid wagon was shown today for the first time as a sporty new ST-Line variant

Transit EcoBlue Hybrid and Transit Custom EcoBlue Hybrid – using mild-hybrid technology to reduce running costs for van owners and operators

Tourneo Custom EcoBlue Hybrid – featuring mild-hybrid technology that enhances fuel-efficiency for eight/nine-seater people-mover customers

Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid – equipped with an advanced electric powertrain using Ford’s 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine as a range extender. The vehicle is currently being trialled to better understand the benefits for the environment and for customers in London, U.K., with further trials soon to begin in Valencia, Spain, and Cologne, Germany

Ford’s Mustang-inspired all-electric performance SUV will arrive in 2020, with a pure-electric driving range of 600 km (more than 370 miles) calculated using the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), and fast-charging capability.*

A one-of-a-kind Ford Transit Smart Energy Concept 10-seater minibus is helping the company explore solutions for further optimising the energy-efficiency and driving range of electrified vehicles.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company