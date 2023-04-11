TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team receives FIA three-star environmental certification

Porsche Motorsport has earned an important award: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team has received a three-star environmental certificate from the FIA, which the international automobile federation bestows as part of its certification programme in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Porsche Motorsport has earned an important award: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team has received a three-star environmental certificate from the FIA, which the international automobile federation bestows as part of its certification programme in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

This accolade is in recognition of Porsche Motorsport’s successful efforts to improve its performance and to create the conditions for sustainable operations by optimising existing processes.

“The three-star environmental certification from FIA is a fantastic award and an acknowledgement of our efforts to systematically and steadily reduce the environmental impact of motor racing,” says Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Porsche Motorsport. “At Porsche, environmental management and sustainability are integral parts of the corporate strategy. Our goal at Porsche Motorsport is to make a relevant contribution to Porsche’s sustainability strategy in the future through the power of innovation and swift responses to changes. The FIA distinction serves as an incentive and motivation for us to hold a steady course on this path.”

The Porsche Development Centre in Weissach is where the heart of Porsche Motorsport beats, and has been upholding high environmental standards since 2005. Porsche made a clear commitment to the all-electric future of motorsport with its 2019 entry into Formula E, which is regarded as an accelerator for innovative and sustainable mobility technologies. Porsche also advances electrification in customer racing, for example with the Mission R and the Cayman GT4 e-Performance, the prototype of a future all-electric customer racing car.

Systematic reduction of all environmental impacts

Porsche Motorsport aims to systematically and in the long term reduce environmental impacts in the areas of infrastructure, products and events. For race events, Porsche Motorsport is developing its own environmental benchmark. A pilot project to assess and identify all environmental impacts in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup was launched at the start of the 2022 season.

For its motorsport suppliers, Porsche Motorsport is gradually raising the standards for sustainable products and processes. Consequently, the Sustainability Rating (S-Rating) that is already in place for the production process will also apply to motorsport. The S-Rating for direct suppliers is an important part of Porsche’s quest for a responsible supply chain. It is based on suppliers making a self-assessment following defined sustainability criteria. The S rating includes tenvironmental and social aspects and takes into account compliance with ethically responsible behavior. If necessary, an on-site inspections of suppliers can be carried out.

“I would like to congratulate TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team on being awarded FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation”, said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem. “This underscores the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s status within the motor sport industry as standard-setter when it comes to sustainability. The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team has been a Formula E mainstay since 2019, and its participation in the series’ exciting new Gen3 era demonstrates the team’s commitment to embracing greener technologies for a more sustainable future.”

“Achieving the FIA Three-Star Accreditation by TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team is a clear indication of how seriously it takes its responsibility to sustainability”, says Julia Palle, Sustainability Director, Formula E. “It is fantastic to see the progress it has made in this area and reaffirms the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s purpose and platform that enables high performance sport and leading sustainability initiatives to powerfully co-exist.”

Into a new era with Formula E

Porsche not only focuses on the future of electromobility in production cars but also on the racetrack. With its official registration for the new Gen3 Formula E era, Porsche underlines its commitment to the world’s first all-electric racing series and its philosophy of laying the foundation for future mobility solutions by developing electrically powered racing cars.

Porsche places great value on preserving the DNA of Formula E. The special qualities that make this championship so successful are the events in major cities of the world as well as fiercely contested races thanks to the high level of competition. Moreover, there is the high technical relevance for production models, the quality of the powertrain, innovative technologies and effective cost control thanks to the standardised chassis across the field as well as the sustainability strategy of this racing series.

The new Formula E era begins with the 2022/2023 season. The Gen3 cars developed for this are designed in such a way that fast-charging pit stops will still be possible in the future. The reduction in charging times is an important factor for the acceptance of electric cars into everyday life beyond the racetrack and thus contributes significantly to the advancement of electromobility. Porsche sees it as an interesting challenge to play an active role in shaping the successful future of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and thus give electromobility fresh impetus on a global scale.

Porsche strives to be net carbon neutral across the entire value chain of its vehicles in 2030. This also includes a net carbon neutral use phase for future BEV models.

SOURCE: Porsche