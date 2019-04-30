Synopsys launches new VESA DSC IP for visually lossless compression in mobile, AR-VR, and automotive SoCs

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced its DesignWare® Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA®) Display Stream Compression (DSC) Encoder and Decoder IP for visually lossless compression across display interfaces targeting mobile, augmented/virtual reality, and automotive system-on-chips (SoCs). The new DesignWare VESA DSC IP interoperates with Synopsys’ DesignWare HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, and MIPI DSI IP to provide a complete display solution that is compliant with the latest VESA DSC 1.1 and 1.2a standards. The DesignWare VESA DSC IP enables embedded and external displays to deliver the required 120Hz refresh rate, high dynamic range, and wide color gamut for up to 10K, high-definition content.

“Today’s device market is driven by new generations of products that offer more powerful visual capabilities and richer graphics experiences,” said Bill Lempesis, executive director at VESA. “As an active member of the VESA standards body, Synopsys is helping to drive adoption and interoperability of the VESA DSC standard in the display ecosystem. By providing DSC IP solutions, Synopsys helps designers build more powerful, high-end display SoCs.”

The DesignWare VESA DSC IP can be used to increase pixel throughput without needing to redesign existing SoC architectures. A single instance of the IP can be shared across HDMI, DisplayPort, and MIPI DSI interfaces to further reduce power and area. The configurable IP transmits compressed data, distributed across up to 16 parallel slices in real time, to meet the high-performance requirements of target applications. The IP lowers power consumption by reducing video and image interface data rates, as well as video buffer size for extended battery life.

“To meet today’s demand for ultra-high-definition visual content, designers must deliver complex SoCs for new generations of displays with high refresh rates and broad color ranges,” said John Koeter, vice president of marketing for IP at Synopsys. “The DesignWare VESA DSC IP, interoperating with our HDMI, DisplayPort, and MIPI DSI IP, provides a complete display solution that designers can integrate into their SoCs to deliver differentiated and feature-rich multimedia products with less risk.”

