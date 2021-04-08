Switch Mobility announces new structure to support global expansion in zero-emission transport

Switch Mobility Ltd (“Switch” or “the company”), the UK-based developer of electrified buses and light commercial vehicles (LCVs), today announces the creation of two subsidiary companies to support its global expansion plans.

Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd, is being formed to lead the company’s electric vehicle (EV) strategy in India, bringing together the EV operations of Ashok Leyland, the ultimate parent of Switch Mobility, and the capabilities and expertise of Optare UK, Ashok Leyland’s UK bus manufacturing subsidiary, to form part of Switch’s global business.

A second Switch subsidiary – OHM Global Mobility Private Ltd – is being created to provide Mobility as a Service (eMaaS) solutions initially in India and thereafter globally.

Together, Switch and OHM will provide a net carbon zero emission solution to India’s growing trend towards EV urban buses and LCVs.

Mr. Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility Ltd, said:

“Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd will help us fulfil our aspiration of zero carbon emission transportation. With a strong presence and proven expertise in the commercial vehicle market in India and the experience of operating a large number of electric vehicles successfully in India and the U.K, we see huge opportunities for growth through Switch’s expansion in Indian and global markets.”

Commenting on the creation of OHM Global Mobility Private Ltd, Dr Andrew Palmer, Vice Chairman of Switch Mobility Ltd, said:

“Through OHM Global Mobility Private Ltd, we believe we can accelerate the global transition to net zero carbon mobility in buses and vans. OHM Global Mobility’s pioneering offering is not only extremely comprehensive in India but is also world-leading and will provide a robust model of business that can be leveraged by Switch in all its markets”.