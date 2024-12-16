Suzuki to make its debut at CES 2025 fostering a community around “小・少・軽・短・美 (Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi)”

Suzuki Motor Corporation is excited to announce its inaugural participation at CES 2025, taking place from 7 to 10 January 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Suzuki Motor Corporation is excited to announce its inaugural participation at CES 2025, taking place from 7 to 10 January 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The theme of Suzuki’s exhibition is “Impact of the Small (Creating the small for big change).” This initiative aims to cultivate a community of individuals who resonate with Suzuki’s manufacturing philosophy of “小・少・軽・短・美 (Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi),” a principle that has guided the company since its inception.

“小・少・軽・短・美” embodies our commitment to developing products: Make it Compact (小); Make it Simple (少); Make it Light (軽); Make Swift decisions (短); and Harmonization of 小少軽短 inevitably becomes beautiful (美).

At the exhibition, attendees will be treated to a film that introduces this philosophy. Featured prominently will be the Super Carry mini truck, a quintessential example of this philosophy, which has been produced and sold in Japan. Additionally, the Versatile micro e-Mobility Platform concept, which leverages our advanced electric wheelchair technology, will be showcased. Collaborations with our partners, Applied Electric Vehicles Ltd (Applied EV) and Glydways, Inc. (Glydways), will also be highlighted through the display of their vehicles.

By presenting an exhibition that emphasizes how small-scale manufacturing can contribute to societal well-being and address pressing social issues, we aim to connect with like-minded partners and embark on new ventures for the future.

<President’s Comment>

“We are thrilled to exhibit at CES 2025 for the first time, confident that Suzuki’s ‘Manufacturing Philosophy’ can offer significant solutions to social challenges, including environmental concerns and carbon neutrality. At CES 2025, we look forward to engaging with partners who share our vision, as we work together to provide freedom of movement for people around the globe. In this way, we will advance as a ‘Lifestyle Infrastructure Company’ that supports the lives of the future.”

<Overview of CES 2025 Exhibition>

Dates: 7 to 10 January 2025

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, Suzuki Booth (#5340)

Special website: https://www.globalsuzuki.com/ces2025/

<List of Exhibits>

Super Carry mini truck

Since its inception in 1961, the Carry has been supporting people’s lives for more than 60 years and is a representative model of Suzuki. Experience Suzuki’s manufacturing philosophy of “小・少・軽・短・美” through the Super Carry, which is equipped with a spacious interior and a cargo space that can be securely loaded.

Versatile micro e-Mobility Platform concept

The Versatile micro e-Mobility Platform concept applies the electric wheelchair technology that Suzuki has cultivated over the years to provide the undercarriage of various robots. Together with our partners, we aim to solve problems in various fields using robots by combining technologies such as autonomous driving and AI with this mobility.

LM-A automatic delivery robot of LOMBY Inc. and Snow Removal Drone V3 of everblue Technologies INC., which are being developed by utilizing the Versatile micro e-Mobility Platform concept, will be exhibited.

Applied EV

Applied EV is a technology company which in collaboration with Suzuki, developed a safe, simple, small-car-sized autonomous electric platform that specializes in work mobility. The Generation 6 Blanc Robot™️ to be exhibited this time is designed to enhance logistics efficiency and address the global shortage of drivers in industrial sectors. Applied EV’s platform is engineered to meet the highest safety standards while being optimized for mass production, paving the way for the widespread adoption of autonomous vehicles in commercial applications.

Glydways

Glydways is developing an urban transportation system with small, fully autonomous vehicles on dedicated lanes. This scalable, on-demand solution reduces transportation infrastructure costs compared to conventional public transit while providing equitable access to sustainable mobility. Designed to deliver an exceptional passenger experience, the system ensures equal access to sustainable mobility, addressing the needs of emerging countries with growing populations, urban areas in developed countries with high population density, and a world striving to mitigate environmental degradation.

