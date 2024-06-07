Suzuki to close automobile plant in Thailand

Suzuki Motor Corporation has decided to close the plant of its automobile subsidiary in Thailand, Suzuki Motor (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “SMT”) by the end of 2025

Suzuki Motor Corporation has decided to close the plant of its automobile subsidiary in Thailand, Suzuki Motor (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “SMT”) by the end of 2025. This decision was made as a part of reviewing Suzuki’s global production structure.

Following the announcement of the eco-car project by the Thai government in 2007, Suzuki applied for the project and established SMT in 2011, after receiving approval of the project. The automobile plant started its production in 2012, and produced as much as 60,000 units annually including exports. Meanwhile, in the course of promoting carbon neutrality and electrification globally, Suzuki had been considering optimizing global production sites within the group. Consequently, we decided to close SMT plant by the end of 2025.

Even after the closing of its plant, SMT will continue its sales and after-sales services to meet the customer needs in Thailand, through importing CBUs from plants within the ASEAN region as well as Japan and India.

Also, in order to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality goals promoted by the Thai government, the company will introduce electrified models including hybrid vehicles.

<Overview of Suzuki Motor (Thailand) Co., Ltd.>

Establishment August 2011 Start of production March 2012 Location Pluakdaeng, Rayong Province Capital 12,681.87 million baht (100% Suzuki investment) No. of employees Approx. 800 Production models Swift, Ciaz, Celerio Production result (FY2023) 7,579 units Sales result (FY2023) 10,807 units (Thai domestic)

1,272 units (exports)

SOURCE: Suzuki