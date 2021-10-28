Suzuki September and April-September 2021 automobile production, sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

<September 2021>
Production
|Sept.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Sept.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|168,772
|57.5%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|2,112,964
|122.2%
|Japan production
|60,595
|64.4%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|634,107
|96.6%
|Overseas production
|108,177
|54.2%
|Down for the first time in eight months
|1,478,857
|137.8%
|India
|81,274
|48.9%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|1,233,726
|142.9%
|Others
|26,903
|80.5%
|Down for the first time in seven months
|245,131
|116.7%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production, Overseas production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to parts supply shortage due to the Novel Corona Virus outbreak in Southeast Asia.
Sales
|Sept.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Sept.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|177,315
|63.2%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|2,070,358
|124.9%
|Japan sales
|40,064
|59.5%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|471,008
|100.4%
|Mini
vehicles
|33,840
|60.2%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|393,681
|101.6%
|Standard
and small
vehicles
|6,224
|56.1%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|77,327
|94.5%
|Overseas sales
|137,251
|64.4%
|Down for the first time in eight months
|1,599,350
|134.6%
|India
|66,415
|44.3%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|1,045,413
|133.2%
|Others
|70,836
|112.2%
|Up for the seventh consecutive month
|553,937
|137.4%
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
- Japan sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to shortage in supply due to reduced domestic production.
- Overseas sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in markets including India.
Exports
|Sept.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Sept.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|18,354
|96.0%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|151,277
|113.8%
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to areas including Europe.
<April – September 2021>
Production
|Apr.-Sept.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Global production
|1,274,800
|132.3%
|Up for the first time in three periods
|Japan production
|384,203
|94.1%
|Down for the third consecutive period
|Overseas production
|890,597
|160.4%
|Up for the first time in three periods
|India
|732,211
|162.5%
|Up for the first time in three periods
|Others
|158,386
|151.2%
|Up for the first time in seven periods
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to parts supply shortage due to the Novel Corona Virus outbreak in Southeast Asia.
- Overseas production:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in major areas including India.
Sales
|Apr.-Sept.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Global sales
|1,255,274
|130.0%
|Up for the first time in three periods
|Japan sales
|267,265
|94.8%
|Down for the third consecutive period
|Mini
vehicles
|224,923
|95.9%
|Down for the third consecutive period
|Standard
and small
vehicles
|42,342
|89.2%
|Down for the third consecutive period
|Overseas sales
|988,009
|144.5%
|Up for the first time in three periods
|India
|605,808
|140.4%
|Up for the first time in three periods
|Others
|382,201
|151.6%
|Up for the first time in four periods
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
- Japan sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to supply shortage due to decrease in domestic production.
- Overseas sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in major markets including India.
Exports
|Apr.-Sept.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Exports
|90,934
|109.2%
|Up for the second consecutive period
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Latin America and Oceania.
SOURCE: Suzuki