Suzuki September and April-September 2021 automobile production, sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

<September 2021>

Production

Sept.
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.–Sept.
2021
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global production168,77257.5%Down for the second consecutive month2,112,964122.2%
Japan production60,59564.4%Down for the fourth consecutive month634,10796.6%
Overseas production108,17754.2%Down for the first time in eight months1,478,857137.8%
India81,27448.9%Down for the second consecutive month1,233,726142.9%
Others26,90380.5%Down for the first time in seven months245,131116.7%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
  • Japan production, Overseas production:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to parts supply shortage due to the Novel Corona Virus outbreak in Southeast Asia.

Sales

Sept.
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.–Sept.
2021
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global sales177,31563.2%Down for the second consecutive month2,070,358124.9%
Japan sales40,06459.5%Down for the fourth consecutive month471,008100.4%
Mini
vehicles		33,84060.2%Down for the fourth consecutive month393,681101.6%
Standard
and small
vehicles		6,22456.1%Down for the fourth consecutive month77,32794.5%
Overseas sales137,25164.4%Down for the first time in eight months1,599,350134.6%
India66,41544.3%Down for the second consecutive month1,045,413133.2%
Others70,836112.2%Up for the seventh consecutive month553,937137.4%
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
  • Japan sales:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to shortage in supply due to reduced domestic production.
  • Overseas sales:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in markets including India.

Exports

Sept.
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.–Sept.
2021
(units)		Year-on-Year
Exports18,35496.0%Down for the fourth consecutive month151,277113.8%
  • *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
  • Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to areas including Europe.

<April – September 2021>

Production

Apr.-Sept.
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year Trends
Global production1,274,800132.3%Up for the first time in three periods
Japan production384,20394.1%Down for the third consecutive period
Overseas production890,597160.4%Up for the first time in three periods
India732,211162.5%Up for the first time in three periods
Others158,386151.2%Up for the first time in seven periods
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
  • Japan production:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to parts supply shortage due to the Novel Corona Virus outbreak in Southeast Asia.
  • Overseas production:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in major areas including India.

Sales

Apr.-Sept.
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year Trends
Global sales1,255,274130.0%Up for the first time in three periods
Japan sales267,26594.8%Down for the third consecutive period
Mini
vehicles		224,92395.9%Down for the third consecutive period
Standard
and small
vehicles		42,34289.2%Down for the third consecutive period
Overseas sales988,009144.5%Up for the first time in three periods
India605,808140.4%Up for the first time in three periods
Others382,201151.6%Up for the first time in four periods
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
  • Japan sales:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to supply shortage due to decrease in domestic production.
  • Overseas sales:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in major markets including India.

Exports

Apr.-Sept.
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year Trends
Exports90,934109.2%Up for the second consecutive period
  • *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
  • Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Latin America and Oceania.

SOURCE: Suzuki

