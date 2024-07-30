Suzuki June and January to June 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

<June>

Production

June

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Global production 234,830 96.1% Down for the first time in six months Japan production 85,324 106.1% Up for the fifth consecutive month Overseas production 149,506 91.2% Down for the first time in six months India 133,007 97.1% Down for the first time in six months Others 16,499 61.2% Down for the 16th consecutive month

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and overseas markets.

Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decreased production in India, Hungary etc.

Sales

June

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Global sales 260,577 105.4% Up for the sixth consecutive month Japan sales 58,784 109.4% Up for the sixth consecutive month Mini vehicles 48,580 109.6% Up for the sixth consecutive month Standard and

small vehicles 10,204 108.5% Up for the sixth consecutive month Overseas sales 201,793 104.3% Up for the sixth consecutive month India 139,918 102.9% Up for the sixth consecutive month Others 61,875 107.8% Up for the sixth consecutive month

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both mini vehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.

Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in markets including India, Europe, Pakistan, the Middle East, etc.

India marked record high sales for June.

Exports

June

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Exports 21,826 116.4% Up for the third consecutive month

*Export units: CBU and CKD units exported from Japan.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in CKD exports.

<January to June 2024>

Production

Jan. – June

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Apr. – June

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Global production 1,676,182 105.7% Up for the fourth consecutive period 803,357 106.6% Japan production 519,132 111.0% Up for the second consecutive period 255,149 116.6% Overseas production 1,157,050 103.4% Up for the first time in two periods 548,208 102.5% India 1,045,279 108.6% Up for the fourth consecutive period 495,749 107.2% Others 111,771 71.3% Down for the second consecutive period 52,459 72.3%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and overseas markets.

Overseas production: Increased year-on-year owing to record high production for January to June in India.

Sales

Jan. – June

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Apr. – June

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Global sales 1,669,606 109.7% Up for the fourth consecutive period 784,420 107.1% Japan sales 375,292 113.9% Up for the second consecutive period 170,185 114.8% Mini vehicles 305,600 114.9% Up for the second consecutive period 140,411 115.7% Standard and

small vehicles 69,692 109.7% Up for the second consecutive period 29,774 110.7% Overseas sales 1,294,314 108.5% Up for the fourth consecutive period 614,235 105.2% India 917,001 106.5% Up for the fourth consecutive period 427,060 101.2% Others 377,313 113.8% Up for the first time in two periods 187,175 115.7%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both mini vehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.

Standard and small vehicles marked record high sales for January to June.

Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increased production in India, Europe, the Middle East, etc.

India and the Middle East marked record high sales for January to June.

Exports

Jan. – June

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Apr. – June

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Exports 125,219 111.5% Up for the fourth consecutive period 61,647 128.7%

*Export units: CBU and CKD units exported from Japan.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both CBU and CKD exports.

*The figures shown are preliminary.

