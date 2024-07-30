Suzuki June and January to June 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

<June>
Production
|June
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Global production
|234,830
|96.1%
|Down for the first time in six months
|Japan production
|85,324
|106.1%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|Overseas production
|149,506
|91.2%
|Down for the first time in six months
|India
|133,007
|97.1%
|Down for the first time in six months
|Others
|16,499
|61.2%
|Down for the 16th consecutive month
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and overseas markets.
- Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decreased production in India, Hungary etc.
Sales
|June
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Global sales
|260,577
|105.4%
|Up for the sixth consecutive month
|Japan sales
|58,784
|109.4%
|Up for the sixth consecutive month
|Mini vehicles
|48,580
|109.6%
|Up for the sixth consecutive month
|Standard and
small vehicles
|10,204
|108.5%
|Up for the sixth consecutive month
|Overseas sales
|201,793
|104.3%
|Up for the sixth consecutive month
|India
|139,918
|102.9%
|Up for the sixth consecutive month
|Others
|61,875
|107.8%
|Up for the sixth consecutive month
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both mini vehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
- Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in markets including India, Europe, Pakistan, the Middle East, etc.
India marked record high sales for June.
Exports
|June
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Exports
|21,826
|116.4%
|Up for the third consecutive month
*Export units: CBU and CKD units exported from Japan.
- Increased year-on-year owing to increase in CKD exports.
<January to June 2024>
Production
|Jan. – June
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Apr. – June
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|1,676,182
|105.7%
|Up for the fourth consecutive period
|803,357
|106.6%
|Japan production
|519,132
|111.0%
|Up for the second consecutive period
|255,149
|116.6%
|Overseas production
|1,157,050
|103.4%
|Up for the first time in two periods
|548,208
|102.5%
|India
|1,045,279
|108.6%
|Up for the fourth consecutive period
|495,749
|107.2%
|Others
|111,771
|71.3%
|Down for the second consecutive period
|52,459
|72.3%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and overseas markets.
- Overseas production: Increased year-on-year owing to record high production for January to June in India.
Sales
|Jan. – June
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Apr. – June
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|1,669,606
|109.7%
|Up for the fourth consecutive period
|784,420
|107.1%
|Japan sales
|375,292
|113.9%
|Up for the second consecutive period
|170,185
|114.8%
|Mini vehicles
|305,600
|114.9%
|Up for the second consecutive period
|140,411
|115.7%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|69,692
|109.7%
|Up for the second consecutive period
|29,774
|110.7%
|Overseas sales
|1,294,314
|108.5%
|Up for the fourth consecutive period
|614,235
|105.2%
|India
|917,001
|106.5%
|Up for the fourth consecutive period
|427,060
|101.2%
|Others
|377,313
|113.8%
|Up for the first time in two periods
|187,175
|115.7%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both mini vehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
Standard and small vehicles marked record high sales for January to June.
- Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increased production in India, Europe, the Middle East, etc.
India and the Middle East marked record high sales for January to June.
Exports
|Jan. – June
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Apr. – June
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|125,219
|111.5%
|Up for the fourth consecutive period
|61,647
|128.7%
*Export units: CBU and CKD units exported from Japan.
- Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both CBU and CKD exports.
*The figures shown are preliminary.
SOURCE: Suzuki