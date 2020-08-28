Suzuki July 2020 automobile production, sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Production
|July
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–July
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|229,909
|89.6%
|Down for the seventh consecutive month
|1,227,520
|65.8%
|Japan production
|96,602
|125.5%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|491,586
|88.6%
|Overseas production
|133,307
|74.2%
|Down for the seventh consecutive month
|735,934
|56.1%
|India
|107,676
|80.8%
|Down for the seventh consecutive month
|574,617
|56.6%
|Others
|25,631
|55.2%
|Down for the twelfth consecutive month
|161,317
|54.2%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Global production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to the impact of the COVID-19.
- Japan production:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in major areas including India.
Sales
|July
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–July
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|207,951
|93.8%
|Down for the seventh consecutive month
|1,163,203
|64.4%
|Japan sales
|58,869
|110.6%
|Up for the first time in ten months
|352,297
|81.7%
|Minivehicles
|48,754
|111.4%
|Up for the first time in ten months
|289,746
|82.2%
|Standard and small vehicles
|10,115
|106.9%
|Up for the first time in ten months
|62,551
|79.4%
|Overseas sales
|149,082
|88.5%
|Down for the seventh consecutive month
|810,906
|59.0%
|India
|100,000
|101.8%
|Up for the first time in six months
|519,541
|57.9%
|Others
|49,082
|69.8%
|Down for the seventh consecutive month
|291,365
|60.9%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*Overseas sales: preliminary-based prospect
- Global sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to the impact of the COVID-19.
- Japan sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the minicars Hustler and Jimny, and the compact cars Jimny Sierra and Solio.
- Overseas sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in other areas, despite increase in countries including India.
Exports
|July
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–July
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|20,250
|144.2%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|96,530
|95.2%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Europe.
SOURCE: Suzuki