Suzuki July 2020 automobile production, sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

July

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–July

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Global sales 207,951 93.8% Down for the seventh consecutive month 1,163,203 64.4% Japan sales 58,869 110.6% Up for the first time in ten months 352,297 81.7% Minivehicles 48,754 111.4% Up for the first time in ten months 289,746 82.2% Standard and small vehicles 10,115 106.9% Up for the first time in ten months 62,551 79.4% Overseas sales 149,082 88.5% Down for the seventh consecutive month 810,906 59.0% India 100,000 101.8% Up for the first time in six months 519,541 57.9% Others 49,082 69.8% Down for the seventh consecutive month 291,365 60.9%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*Overseas sales: preliminary-based prospect

Global sales:

Decreased year-on-year owing to the impact of the COVID-19.

Japan sales:

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the minicars Hustler and Jimny, and the compact cars Jimny Sierra and Solio.

Overseas sales:

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in other areas, despite increase in countries including India.

Exports

July

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–July

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Exports 20,250 144.2% Up for the second consecutive month 96,530 95.2%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Europe.

SOURCE: Suzuki