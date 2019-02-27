Suzuki January 2019 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to the increase in production of passenger vehicles for exports

   February 27, 2019

Production

January 2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends
Japan
production		 81,849 101.5% Up for the ninth
consecutive month
Overseas
production		 229,607 110.1% Up for the first time in
three months
Global production 311,456 107.7% Up for the first time in
three months

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

January 2019 key points

  • Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to the increase in production of passenger vehicles for exports.
  • Overseas production volume became the highest ever for January owing to the increase in countries including India and Hungary.
  • Global production volume became the highest ever for January owing to the increase in both Japan and overseas production.

Japan sales

January 2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends
Minivehicles 47,032 107.5% Up for the tenth
consecutive month
Standard and small vehicles 10,744 111.3% Up for the 17th
consecutive month
Total 57,776 108.2% Up for the tenth
consecutive month

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

January 2019 key points

  • Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to the increase in sales of models including the Spacia and the all-new Jimny.
  • Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan became the highest ever for January owing to the increase in sales of models including the all-new Jimny Sierra and the Solio.
  • The total Japan sales of minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales increased year-on-year.
Close
Close