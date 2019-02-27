Suzuki January 2019 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Production

January 2019

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Japan

production 81,849 101.5% Up for the ninth

consecutive month Overseas

production 229,607 110.1% Up for the first time in

three months Global production 311,456 107.7% Up for the first time in

three months

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

January 2019 key points

Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to the increase in production of passenger vehicles for exports.

Overseas production volume became the highest ever for January owing to the increase in countries including India and Hungary.

Global production volume became the highest ever for January owing to the increase in both Japan and overseas production.

Japan sales

January 2019

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Minivehicles 47,032 107.5% Up for the tenth

consecutive month Standard and small vehicles 10,744 111.3% Up for the 17th

consecutive month Total 57,776 108.2% Up for the tenth

consecutive month

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

