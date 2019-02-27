Suzuki January 2019 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Production
|January 2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Japan
production
|81,849
|101.5%
|Up for the ninth
consecutive month
|Overseas
production
|229,607
|110.1%
|Up for the first time in
three months
|Global production
|311,456
|107.7%
|Up for the first time in
three months
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
January 2019 key points
- Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to the increase in production of passenger vehicles for exports.
- Overseas production volume became the highest ever for January owing to the increase in countries including India and Hungary.
- Global production volume became the highest ever for January owing to the increase in both Japan and overseas production.
Japan sales
|January 2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Minivehicles
|47,032
|107.5%
|Up for the tenth
consecutive month
|Standard and small vehicles
|10,744
|111.3%
|Up for the 17th
consecutive month
|Total
|57,776
|108.2%
|Up for the tenth
consecutive month
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
January 2019 key points
- Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to the increase in sales of models including the Spacia and the all-new Jimny.
- Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan became the highest ever for January owing to the increase in sales of models including the all-new Jimny Sierra and the Solio.
- The total Japan sales of minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales increased year-on-year.