Suzuki introduces the new ACROSS

Suzuki has launched the new ACROSS, a robust and sporty SUV equipped with a sophisticated Plug-in Hybrid system and E-Four electronic 4×4, delivering uncompromising performance and efficiency with the capability and styling of a full-fledged modern SUV.

The ACROSS is the first model supplied from Toyota Motor Corporation under the collaborative business agreement between Toyota and Suzuki. Sales are set to start in Autumn of 2020 in Europe.

Highlights of the new ACROSS

Striking SUV design

Designed to stand out with a robust polygonal body that combines characteristic SUV toughness and a sporty front face featuring a large open grille.

Cutting-edge Plug-in Hybrid performance

Powered by a highly sophisticated Plug-in Hybrid system that delivers superior fuel efficiency and low CO₂ emissions, with quick response and smooth acceleration.

Advanced 4×4 capability

Equipped with the E-Four electronic 4×4 system, which ensures efficient and eﬀective 4×4 performance for confidence inspiring handling and control even in slippery conditions.

Striking SUV design

Exterior styling

The bold and sporty design of the ACROSS conveys confidence from every angle. Robust polygonal motifs across the body form a bold physique that is further highlighted by characteristic SUV wheel arch moldings, a sporty large open grille, and a bumper with a prominent silver under garnish that helps to express the car’s all-round capabilities.

Further key features include sophisticated LED headlamps with a bi-beam projector (combining low and high beams) and an LED DRL, and premium quality 19-inch alloy wheels with black gloss coating and a distinctive polished face.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Suzuki