Suzuki exhibits its first battery EV, the e VITARA in India

Suzuki showcased its first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the e VITARA, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025*, which is being held in New Delhi, India, from 17 January 2025.

The e VITARA is Suzuki’s first global strategic BEV model which was unveiled at Milan, Italy in November 2024. Production will commence at the Gujarat Plant of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (hereinafter Maruti Suzuki) in spring 2025, with sales to begin in various countries, including India, Europe, and Japan, around summer 2025.

This event marks the first time the Indian spec production model is being unveiled. Eight display models in different body colors are exhibited, along with cut-away vehicles and technical exhibits of the BEV unit, including the eAxle.

Additionally, in the press conference held on the 17th, initiatives to enhance BEV’s adoption in India had been announced. By leveraging its extensive sales and service networks in India, Maruti Suzuki will establish a BEV ecosystem such as charging facilities to ensure that our customers can use BEVs anxiety-free.

During the press conference, President Suzuki stated, “e VITARA is Suzuki’s first global strategic BEV model, and Suzuki has been studying the customer requirements for BEV in detail. Based on our study, in India we will use all our resources to build a BEV ecosystem, including charging facilities, to offer an anxiety-free experience. The e VITARA follows our ten years technology strategy that we have announced recently, which centers on minimizing energy consumption. We look forward to your support, as we take this step towards a more sustainable future for India and the world.”

*Media day: 17 to 18 January, Public day: 19 to 22 January

