Suzuki December 2021 and yearly automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

<December 2021>
Production
|Dec.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Apr.–Dec.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|259,606
|93.6%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|2,027,488
|111.8%
|Japan production
|80,178
|87.0%
|Down for the seventh consecutive month
|625,023
|91.9%
|Overseas production
|179,428
|96.9%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|1,402,465
|123.8%
|India
|151,971
|98.0%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|1,164,296
|124.1%
|Others
|27,457
|91.1%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|238,169
|122.5%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production, Overseas production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to parts supply shortage due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia.
Sales
|Dec.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Apr.–Dec.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|245,647
|94.7%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|1,948,751
|111.0%
|Japan sales
|44,728
|87.4%
|Down for the seventh consecutive month
|404,638
|91.2%
|Mini
vehicles
|38,327
|91.1%
|Down for the seventh consecutive month
|340,410
|91.8%
|Standard
and small
vehicles
|6,401
|70.4%
|Down for the seventh consecutive month
|64,228
|88.2%
|Overseas sales
|200,919
|96.5%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|1,544,113
|117.6%
|India
|126,031
|86.0%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|957,644
|108.4%
|Others
|74,888
|121.1%
|Up for the tenth consecutive month
|586,469
|136.8%
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
- Japan sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to shortage in supply due to reduced domestic production.
- Overseas sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in supply due to decrease in production in markets including India.
Exports
|Dec.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Apr.–Dec.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|23,240
|109.9%
|Up for the first time in two months
|151,519
|103.9%
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Latin America and Oceania.
<January – December 2021>
Production
|Jan.-Dec.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Global production
|2,865,652
|111.1%
|Up for the first time in three years
|Japan production
|874,927
|94.2%
|Down for the third consecutive year
|Overseas production
|1,990,725
|120.6%
|Up for the first time in three years
|India
|1,665,811
|123.3%
|Up for the first time in three years
|Others
|324,914
|108.4%
|Up for the first time in eight years
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production:
Decreased year-on-year owing partly to parts supply shortage due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia.
- Overseas production:
Increased year-on-year despite the parts supply shortage in Southeast Asia due to the Novel Coronavirus. This is owing to increase in major areas including India, and low sales in the previous year due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak.
Sales
|Jan.-Dec.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Global sales
|2,763,846
|112.9%
|Up for the first time in three years
|Japan sales
|608,381
|96.4%
|Down for the third consecutive year
|Mini
vehicles
|509,168
|97.2%
|Down for the third consecutive year
|Standard
and small
vehicles
|99,213
|92.5%
|Down for the third consecutive year
|Overseas sales
|2,155,465
|118.6%
|Up for the first time in three years
|India
|1,397,249
|112.9%
|Up for the first time in three years
|Others
|758,216
|130.7%
|Up for the first time in four years
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
- Japan sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to supply shortage due to decrease in domestic production.
- Overseas sales:
Increased year-on-year despite the parts supply shortage in Southeast Asia due to the Novel Coronavirus, which had negative impact on production. This is owing to increase in major areas including India, Africa, Latin America, Middle East, and Oceania, and low sales in the previous year due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak.
Exports
|Jan.-Dec.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Exports
|211,862
|108.4%
|Up for the second consecutive year
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Latin America and Oceania.