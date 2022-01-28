Suzuki December 2021 and yearly automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

<December 2021>

Production

Dec.
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsApr.–Dec.
2021
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global production259,60693.6%Down for the fifth consecutive month2,027,488111.8%
Japan production80,17887.0%Down for the seventh consecutive month625,02391.9%
Overseas production179,42896.9%Down for the fourth consecutive month1,402,465123.8%
India151,97198.0%Down for the fifth consecutive month1,164,296124.1%
Others27,45791.1%Down for the fourth consecutive month238,169122.5%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
  • Japan production, Overseas production:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to parts supply shortage due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia.

Sales

Dec.
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsApr.–Dec.
2021
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global sales245,64794.7%Down for the fifth consecutive month1,948,751111.0%
Japan sales44,72887.4%Down for the seventh consecutive month404,63891.2%
Mini
vehicles		38,32791.1%Down for the seventh consecutive month340,41091.8%
Standard
and small
vehicles		6,40170.4%Down for the seventh consecutive month64,22888.2%
Overseas sales200,91996.5%Down for the fourth consecutive month1,544,113117.6%
India126,03186.0%Down for the fifth consecutive month957,644108.4%
Others74,888121.1%Up for the tenth consecutive month586,469136.8%
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
  • Japan sales:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to shortage in supply due to reduced domestic production.
  • Overseas sales:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in supply due to decrease in production in markets including India.

Exports

Dec.
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsApr.–Dec.
2021
(units)		Year-on-Year
Exports23,240109.9%Up for the first time in two months151,519103.9%
  • *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
  • Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Latin America and Oceania.

<January – December 2021>

Production

Jan.-Dec.
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year Trends
Global production2,865,652111.1%Up for the first time in three years
Japan production874,92794.2%Down for the third consecutive year
Overseas production1,990,725120.6%Up for the first time in three years
India1,665,811123.3%Up for the first time in three years
Others324,914108.4%Up for the first time in eight years
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
  • Japan production:
    Decreased year-on-year owing partly to parts supply shortage due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia.
  • Overseas production:
    Increased year-on-year despite the parts supply shortage in Southeast Asia due to the Novel Coronavirus. This is owing to increase in major areas including India, and low sales in the previous year due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak.

Sales

Jan.-Dec.
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year Trends
Global sales2,763,846112.9%Up for the first time in three years
Japan sales608,38196.4%Down for the third consecutive year
Mini
vehicles		509,16897.2%Down for the third consecutive year
Standard
and small
vehicles		99,21392.5%Down for the third consecutive year
Overseas sales2,155,465118.6%Up for the first time in three years
India1,397,249112.9%Up for the first time in three years
Others758,216130.7%Up for the first time in four years
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
  • Japan sales:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to supply shortage due to decrease in domestic production.
  • Overseas sales:
    Increased year-on-year despite the parts supply shortage in Southeast Asia due to the Novel Coronavirus, which had negative impact on production. This is owing to increase in major areas including India, Africa, Latin America, Middle East, and Oceania, and low sales in the previous year due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak.

Exports

Jan.-Dec.
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year Trends
Exports211,862108.4%Up for the second consecutive year
  • *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
  • Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Latin America and Oceania.

